ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Nvidia Earnings Preview: Gaming, Datacenter Sales In Focus After Arm Deal Collapse

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwaJq_0eG03qT800

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report shares moved lower Wednesday ahead of the chipmaker's fourth quarter earnings after the close of trading that is expected to focus on gaming and data center demand.

After taking a knock from the collapse of its planned $40 billion takeover of Arm Holdings, a U.K.-based chip designer, Nvidia will be under added pressure to detail its 2022 profit forecasts as it seeks to capture a surge in data center chip demand -- where analysts peg the total addressable market at around $100 billion by 2024 -- as well as ongoing gains in the gaming and crypto mining segments.

Nvidia had called the Arm deal a "great opportunity for the industry" on its third quarter earnings call in November, but noted that it was being probed by the China Antitrust Authority as well as regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

Softbank, which purchased Arm for around $32 billion in 2016, is now planning to list the chip designing business.

Nvidia Stock Slips Lower As Crypto Demand Concern Clouds Gaming Chip Sales Outlook

20 minutes ago

WMTNVDAAMAT

Nvidia, Walmart, DoorDash, Applied Materials And Russia-Ukraine Crisis - Five Things You Must Know

47 minutes ago

Trash Talk: Jim Cramer Speaks With Waste Management CEO

15 hours ago

In terms of Nvidia earnings, analysts are looking for a January quarter bottom line of $1.22 per share on revenues of around $7.42 billion, a 48.4% increase from the same period last year. Gaming revenues are forecast to rise around 9.5% from last year to $3.34 billion, with data center sales rising 10% to around $3.12 billion.

Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd., (TSM) - Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Report the world's biggest contract chipmaker and a lead supplier for Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report iPhones, said it would boost capital spending to between $40 billion and $44 billion this year, a 33% increase from 2021 levels, and doubled its compound annual growth rate targets for revenue to between 15% and 20% amid what it called a "multi-year industry megatrend" for global semiconductor demand.

"Demand continues to outpace supply, particularly in gaming," said Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer. "Management is increasing dual source capacity with foundry partners TSMC/Samsung and constraints are expected to ease considerably in the second half of the year"

Nvidia shares were marked 1.8% lower in early Wednesday trading to change hands at $260.10 each, a move that would leave the stock with a year-to-date decline of around 14%.

"Inflation does not mix well with semi stocks," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava. "Along with shares of other companies with high valuations, share of Nvidia have taken a beating so far this year."

"We would expect semis to underperform in an environment of rising yields, with stocks with high valuation, in particular, seeing the largest under performance," he added. "However, over the longer term, the correlation between the two weakens considerably; we see the company as the best positioned to continue to drive earnings, free cash flow and revenue growth based on the expanding reach of its compute capabilities."

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

$66 billion deal for Nvidia to purchase Arm collapses

SoftBank’s $66 billion sale of UK-based chip business Arm to Nvidia collapsed on Monday after regulators in the US, UK, and EU raised serious concerns about its effects on competition in the global semiconductor industry, according to three people with direct knowledge of the transaction. The deal, the largest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Arm deal collapse leaves SoftBank asset sales in disarray

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The collapse of SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia (NVDA.O) marks a major setback to the Japanese conglomerate's efforts to generate funds at time when valuations across its portfolio are under pressure. The deal, which had met with industry...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Buy Nvidia Stock After Company Nixes $40 Billion Deal for Arm?

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report stock is under pressure on Tuesday, down almost 3% and near session lows after the company announced it would no longer pursue a deal with Arm Holdings. The original $40 billion cash and stock deal was announced in September 2020, but has continued...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
pymnts

Collapse of Nvidia-Arm $66B Chip Deal Shows More Than Antitrust Woes

Nvidia Corp. and Arm Limited announced on Feb. 7 that they will not continue with the transaction due to “significant regulatory challenges.” This statement ends an attempted merger that started in September 2020 when the U.S. graphic chip giant agreed to buy Arm from SoftBank in what could have been the chip industry´s biggest deal. But besides antitrust concerns, a growing fear among policymakers of not having access to this essential technology may have played a bigger role.
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

NVIDIA officially scraps deal to acquire ARM

NVIDIA announced its intentions to acquire ARM all the way back in September, 2020, and the talks have been ongoing since. NVIDIA originally offered $40 billion for ARM, but multiple roadblocks prevented the deal from going through. The news isn’t surprising, but it’s still good news for many, and bad news for investors.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

ARM’s $80 billion sale to NVIDIA collapses. SoftBank will IPO company instead

ARM owner Softbank has announced it is shelving the sale of the chipmaker to NVIDIA after a swath of regulatory hurdles made approval of the sale less likely, reports Reuters. The news is a blow to Softbank, which bought ARM in 2016 for $32 billion. An $80 billion sale would have netted it a hefty profit.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arm Holdings#Nvidia Corporation#Datacenter Sales#Softbank#Nvidia Stock#Aapl#Apple Inc
TheStreet

Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report shares edged lower Friday after the biggest U.S. chipmaker told investors to expect muted profit margins as it accelerates spending on new foundries and technologies to meet future demand, while extending the timeline on its new strategy roadmap. Intel, which unveiled a $5.4...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Walmart
CNET

SoftBank's $40B deal to sell Arm to Nvidia reportedly collapses

SoftBank's deal to sell chipmaker Arm to Nvidia has collapsed and will instead pursue an IPO for Arm that could be worth as much as $80 billion, the Financial Times reported Monday. Japanese tech giant SoftBank agreed to sell Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion in September 2020 as part...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Nvidia, SoftBank call off blockbuster Arm deal

Nvidia Corp. and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. are abandoning a blockbuster deal for the U.S. semiconductor giant to acquire chip-design specialist Arm after regulators raised antitrust concerns, a person familiar with the matter said. SoftBank, which owns Arm, now plans to pursue a public listing for the U.K.-based chip...
BUSINESS
Reuters

SoftBank hit as profit, and Arm deal, collapse

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported a 97% drop in quarterly profit and the collapse of a deal worth up to $80 billion to sell chip designer Arm on Tuesday, adding to pressure on the Japanese conglomerate to boost its sagging shares. Masayoshi Son's investment giant...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deere Stock Active After Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost

Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Friday, and bumped up its full-year profit forecast as it sees improving global demand for farm and construction equipment. Deere said earnings for the three months ending on December 31, the group's fiscal first quarter,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Flagship Ark Fund Hits 20-Month Low

Anticipation of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve is putting the kibosh on the stocks of young technology companies. Chicago Cubs fans used to say that any team can have a bad century. And now investment star Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, may be saying that...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's ARKK Fund Looks for a Bottom. Here's How to Trade It.

In the battleground for growth stocks, the bulls lately haven't put up much of a fight. High-growth stocks have been getting crushed. A typical drawdown in quality names has been 40% to 50% over the past decade or so. Sometimes more and sometimes less, but that's not really the point. The current correction has been a different animal.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Can Businesses Really Make Money in The Metaverse ?

The beginning of the year was marked by a cascade of corporate announcements about their plans for the metaverse, the cryptosphere and NFTs. Faced with the multitude of announcements, it is logical to wonder what is the business model behind it and especially if these are not simply smokescreens motivated by the fear of missing out (FOMO).
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Record U.S. Sales, Dividend Boost

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, including record U.S. revenues, as the world's biggest retailer continues to manage supply chain disruptions and wage pressures without a meaningful increase in overall prices. Walmart CFO Brett Briggs, in fact, told investors that he expects gross...
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
82K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy