Doncic Racks Up Double-Double in Mavs Win

Tyrese Maxey is one of the NBA's most promising stars, having taken the next step in his sophomore season in the league. Now a key contributor for the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey has doubled his point average from his rookie season, which has led to him being recognized as a potential star in the making across the league. Participating in the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend on Friday night, Maxey looked like he knows he's arrived and is comfortable among the other young talents in the league.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO