The likelihood for Kirk Cousins remaining the Minnesota Vikings QB1 is strong. Let’s get that out of the way, foremost. A couple of weeks ago – when the world got the hint Kevin O’Connell would be the team’s next head coach – various prominent voices began chirping Cousins was likely to return in 2022. Cousins and O’Connell have a shared history, employed by the Washington Commanders in 2017 as quarterback and quarterbacks coach. And that checks out. Those partnerships matter, particularly if the Vikings ownership and general management wanted to retain Cousins when they started the head coaching search. Voila – the Vikings hired a man with ties to Cousins.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO