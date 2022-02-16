ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Ryan Zimmerman Announces Retirement; Super Bowl LVI Drew Huge Ratings; Cody Rhodes Leaves AEW

By Ryan Phillips
 5 days ago
Dan Orlovsky's contract with ESPN expires this spring. It won't garner the same attention as Al Michaels' free agency has, which we discussed on Monday, but Orlovsky is a crucial piece to the four-letter's NFL coverage. Nobody can do quite what he does the way he does it. He's their best film analyst and the easy chemistry he has with the rest of the NFL Live crew is perhaps his most irreplaceable quality.

What does that mean for the former QB's future? In the immediate, he'll likely stick with ESPN. The network posted record numbers on all its studio shows this year, including NFL Live, and there's no reason to mess with the formula right as momentum is gaining. Inking Orlovsky to a reasonable extension should be in the interest of both sides. But Orlovsky is a personality to watch in the long-term. His analysis and breakdowns are already top-tier. In this next stage of his career, he could flesh out the rest of his skillset to become a well-rounded NFL commentator with a high-energy, charismatic personality. That is the type of person in very high demand in sports media these days.

In short: ESPN should sign Orlovsky and enjoy him while it has him, because he could price himself out of there sooner rather than later.

Ryan Zimmerman announces retirement ... Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling sub secrets ... Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit ... Russia withdraws some troops from Ukrainian border ... Boat launched by U.S. students lands in Norway ... A porn-metal song is disrupting anti-vax trucker convoy ... Spider-Man swings past Avatar domestically ... Michelle Dockery signs record contract ... The Super Bowl drew more than 100 million viewers ... MLB seeking to eliminate hundreds of minor league playing jobs ... Tanking allegations could cost Stephen Ross the Dolphins .. ... The Atlanta Braves have entered the Metaverse ... Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers sued for wrongful death ... Sandy Hook families settle with Remington, marking first time gun maker is held liable for mass shooting ... Long Island man claims police ripped off his prosthetic leg during wrongful arrest ... Cody Rhodes left AEW ... The Dow jumped 400 points on Tuesday ... ViacomCBS changes name to Paramount ... Simone Biles is engaged ...

Jesse Plemons is so good.

Regardless of how *good* the new Batman movie will be, it means we get to see fresh takes on his equipment, which will be awesome.

Dave Grohl detailed his hearing loss.

Good stuff.

Caamp -- "Peach Fuzz"

