The coronavirus pandemic threatened the “very economic fabric of the European Union”, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.Mr Donohoe praised the bloc for its handling of the challenge, which he said posed “the gravest of consequences for our future”, and said the same spirit is needed to tackle the soaring cost of living.Mr Donohoe was speaking in his role as President of the Eurogroup on a discussion on the future of the eurozone in Madrid on Monday.🗣 @Paschald:“The euro area policy response has been coordinated, powerful and well-balanced" #EuroRecovery2022 pic.twitter.com/VxZ4VA4HiU— Real Instituto Elcano (@rielcano) February 7, 2022He said it is...

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO