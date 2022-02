Current Records: Valparaiso 11-15; Evansville 6-19 The Valparaiso Beacons lost both of their matches to the Evansville Aces last season on scores of 52-70 and 51-58, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Valpo and Evansville will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ford Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Aces won 58-51, we could be in for a big score.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO