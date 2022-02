Unless you're a hardcore college basketball fan who follows everything, Murray State might be a little off of your radar. It's the byproduct of the Racers playing in the Ohio Valley Conference, where marquee matchups are, unfortunately, few and far between. So it's possible you don't even realize that Murray State won again Thursday night. But Murray State did indeed win again Thursday night — 91-56 against Austin Peay — to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO