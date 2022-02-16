ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK inflation rises at fastest rate in almost 30 years

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- Inflation in the United Kingdom has risen at the fastest rate in almost 30 years as increased costs for energy, housing and transportation squeezed household budgets. The consumer price index ticked up to 5.5% in the 12 months through January and was up from 5.4% the previous...

www.dailyherald.com

The Guardian

Fastest rent rise in five years adds to concerns over UK cost of living crisis

Private rents in the UK are rising at the fastest rate in five years, ratcheting up the cost of living burden on millions of households. The average cost of renting for UK tenants rose by 2% in 2021 – the largest annual increase since 2017, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Soaring rental prices, coupled with inflation hitting 5.5% in January, will pile further pressure on the government to increase support for vulnerable families.
Reuters

UK wages hit by inflation, unemployment rate steady

LONDON (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country. Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH...
Daily Herald

Many factors cause inflation

There is a lot of talk about inflation in the news. Inflation is usually defined as "Too much money chasing too few goods or services." A few examples might help see how this works. Suppose you make $100 and spend $100 to pay for the bare minimum of goods and...
Rishi Sunak
Daily Herald

Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -- When three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave decision to speak out against "human rights atrocities" while still in China at the Winter Games, the self-proclaimed "loud and obnoxious" British skier also proved that other athletes, had they chosen, perhaps could have used their Olympic platform to pipe up, too.
Daily Herald

Analysis: China's bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance

BEIJING (AP) -- They did it -- that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the "it" that they did?. China pulled off a logistically adept Olympics with very few mechanical glitches -- no small affair in the pandemic era. It made that happen primarily by creating what it called, in inimitable Chinese government style, a "closed-loop system" -- the now-renowned Olympic "bubble" designed to corral anyone affiliated with the Olympics and, just as important, keep them from infecting the rest of the country.
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Uk#British#Treasury#These#The Bank Of England#Capital Economics
Daily Herald

Scientists cautious as England set to end COVID curbs

LONDON -- Scientists warned the British government on Monday not to weaken the country's ability to monitor and track the coronavirus after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ends the requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19. Johnson will announce details in Parliament on Monday of the government's plan for 'œliving with COVID' by treating it like other transmissible illnesses such as flu. The legal requirement to self-isolate for at least five days after a positive coronavirus test is expected to be replaced by guidance, and mass testing for the virus will be scaled back.
Daily Herald

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate Australia's largest electricity generator's transition away from coal-fired power. The Australian founder of software company Atlassian...
Daily Herald

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

CAIRO -- The United States and Egypt on Monday launched a joint working group to prepare for the next climate change summit in November, the American envoy for climate issues said. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the group is focused on the United Nations' COP27 conference in...
Daily Herald

February is Punjabi Language Month in Illinois

In recognition of the contributions of Punjabi speaking residents to the communities of the great state of Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker proclaimed the month of February as "Punjabi Language Month" in the great state of Illinois. This is in accordance with the United Nations International Mother Language Day which is...
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
