ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Star Therapeutics emerges with plans to treat rare diseases through a solar system of drug companies

By Jacob Bell
biopharmadive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew things are as human as gazing into the night sky. And yet, after thousands of years, we know only a little about what we're looking at and how it all works. Space, in that way, isn't much different than biology. And if diseases are a vast universe, then rare disorders...

www.biopharmadive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceBlog.com

Solving the puzzle of rare diseases through international collaboration

Shortening the diagnostic journey and providing effective treatments are key to a longer and healthier life for patients. These are just a few of the major milestones in rare disease research spearheaded by the International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC), a joint initiative by the European Commission and the US National Institutes of Health launched in 2011. As the largest consortium in rare diseases research in the world today, with close to 60 organisations, the IRDiRC has taken international rare disease collaboration to new heights.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Star Therapeutics Starts a Family with Electra

Star Therapeutics has exited stealth mode and announced a spin-off company, Electra Therapeutics. Electra received $84 million in Series B financing, co-led by Westlake Village BioPartners and OrbiMed and is unveiling its novel signal regulatory protein (SIRP)-targeted therapies for immunological diseases and cancer. Signal regulatory proteins (SIRP) are part of...
CANCER
Indy100

'Octomom' Mandy Allwood who tragically lost 8 babies dies from cancer aged 56

A mother who tragically lost eight babies has died of cancer aged 56.‘Octomom’ Mandy Allwood made headlines around the world 26 years ago when she fell pregnant with eight children aged 31 in 1996.Tragically at 24 weeks, Mandy gave birth to six boys and two girls over three days and three nights - but each of the babies died in a matter of hours.Mandy, who lived in Stratford-upon-Avon, went on to have three children but neighbours and friends said she "never recovered" from the trauma of losing her babies.In 2007 she was arrested for drink driving and lost custody of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Solar System#Drug Development#Star Therapeutics#Electra Therapeutics#Orbimed#Westlake Village Partners#Hlh
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Northampton parents' plea over toddler with rare disease

The parents of a toddler with a rare disorder who was not expected to reach her first birthday want to raise £15,000 to make their home safer. Eleni Shaw, of Wootton, Northampton, was diagnosed as a baby with an incurable condition that causes seizures and severe development delays. Parents...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Press

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Mirati Therapeutics' New Drug Application for Adagrasib as Treatment of Previously Treated KRASG12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for adagrasib for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Action (PDUFA) date for adagrasib is December 14, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

FDA Approves First Disease-Modifying Drug for Rare Anemia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Agios Pharmaceuticals' candidate treatment for a rare type of hemolytic anemia. The regulator gave PYRUKYND (mitapivat) the green light for adults diagnosed with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, an inherited disease that starts as chronic hemolytic anemia characterized by rapid red blood cell destruction. The inherited mutation in the PKLR gene may cause huge deficits in red blood cells and can lead to serious complications, including osteoporosis, gallstones, extramedullary hematopoiesis, pulmonary hypertension and iron overload. People with PK deficiency experience poor quality of life. Treatments are available but they come with short-term and long-term risks.
HEALTH
Kankakee Daily Journal

CSL light display honors Rare Disease Month

BRADLEY — The green, purple, pink and blue lights on display along the front of the CSL Behring plant in Bourbonnais Township are not only about beautifying the area. The colorful light display is also being used to highlight the fact that February is Rare Disease Month, which culminates on Feb. 28 with Rare Disease Day.
BRADLEY, IL
biospace.com

The Unique Therapeutic Possibilities Posed by Rare Human Genes

In biopharma, we often frame our genetics as a Goliathan adversary that must be compromised with or circumvented rather than overcome. We focus on using our genes the same way our body does: as a source of information concerning how our system operates and as a means of identifying and predicting the potential one has to develop certain conditions or diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Function and therapeutic value of astrocytes in neurological diseases

Astrocytes are abundant glial cells in the central nervous system (CNS) that perform diverse functions in health and disease. Astrocyte dysfunction is found in numerous diseases, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, Huntington disease and neuropsychiatric disorders. Astrocytes regulate glutamate and ion homeostasis, cholesterol and sphingolipid metabolism and respond to environmental factors, all of which have been implicated in neurological diseases. Astrocytes also exhibit significant heterogeneity, driven by developmental programmes and stimulus-specific cellular responses controlled by CNS location, cell"“cell interactions and other mechanisms. In this Review, we highlight general mechanisms of astrocyte regulation and their potential as therapeutic targets, including drugs that alter astrocyte metabolism, and therapies that target transporters and receptors on astrocytes. Emerging ideas, such as engineered probiotics and glia-to-neuron conversion therapies, are also discussed. We further propose a concise nomenclature for astrocyte subsets that we use to highlight the roles of astrocytes and specific subsets in neurological diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Time to make rare disease diagnosis accessible to all

Studies have demonstrated the value of genomic analysis for the diagnosis of rare diseases, but accessibility is still in its infancy; global data sharing is needed to further advance our knowledge of all causes of rare disease. Substantial advances have been made in recent decades toward understanding the genetic basis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Simplifying RNA editing for treating genetic diseases

New research led by bioengineers at the University of California San Diego could make it much simpler to repair disease-causing mutations in RNA without compromising precision or efficiency. The new RNA editing technology holds promise as a gene therapy for treating genetic diseases. In a proof of concept, UC San...
SCIENCE
FingerLakes1.com

COVID-19 antibodies strengthen after vaccination

The antibodies that fight COVID-19 seem to be getting stronger and smarter after vaccination. Antibodies seem to be the strongest for at least six months after vaccination. This study was conducted by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Read about it here. “The findings suggest that declining antibody...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Harnessing the Immune System To Treat Cancer

The immune system and cancer have a long and complicated history, but it began with the theory that components of the immune system could play a role in fighting diseased cells. This notion was suggested by Nobel prize-winning German physician and scientist, Paul Ehrlich more than one hundred years ago: “In the enormously complicated course of fetal and post-fetal development, aberrant cells become unusually common. Fortunately, in the majority of people, they remain completely latent thanks to the organism's positive mechanisms.”
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Drug delivery system offers hope for treating genetic diseases

A team of researchers led by Harvard and Broad Institute scientists has developed a new drug-delivery system using engineered DNA-free virus-like particles (eVLPs) that is able to edit genes associated with high cholesterol and partially restore vision in mice. Because eVLPs enable safer in vivo delivery of gene-editing agents than...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy