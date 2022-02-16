ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fire roars through Pine Hills home

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Firetruck Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Firefighters fought off a powerful blaze early Wednesday at a Pine Hills home, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

At around 2:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a call regarding a house fire on the 2900 block of Danforth Drive, said OCFR’s spokeswoman Lisa McDonald. Upon arrival, OCFR saw flames consuming the garage and spreading over the 1,500 square foot home, McDonald said. Propane tanks were found in the back of the house, but firefighters were able to keep them cool and remove them before fire could make contact.

Witnesses claim the flames stretched upwards of 25 feet from the roof, McDonald said..

By 3:20 a.m. OCFR successfully doused the fire and remained on scene investigating the cause and remaining hot spots, according to OCFR.

One person was injured and received burn marks on their hands. They were transported to the hospital, McDonald said.

Orlando Sentinel

Orange deputies investigate apparent shooting death in Orlo Vista area

Orange County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the death of a man found on the ground Saturday night in the Orlo Vista area. Deputies said the victim, 29, was shot at least once. They did not identify him by name Sunday or provide many other details. Deputies said they were directed to the location about 7 p.m. by a call reporting a man down in the 6300 block of Old Winter Garden Road. ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Motorcyclist dies in Osceola County crash, FHP says

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Osceola County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A motorcycle traveled south on Orange Blossom Trail around 5:25 p.m. when a Chevy pickup truck traveling east on Jackson Street drove into the direct path of the motorcycle, said FHP spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes. The rider, a 27-year-old man from Kissimmee, later died at Osceola Regional ...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Woman struck, killed trying to cross lanes on I-4, authorities say

A vehicle struck and killed a woman trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 after her car had become disabled, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 2019 Nissan Maxima traveled east on Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 74 around 1:30 a.m. when it hit a woman attempting to cross the eastbound lanes from north to south, said Lt. Kim Montes, the FHP spokesperson. The pedestrian, a ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

By the numbers: Central Florida year-over-year rent change by ZIP code

This report shows the year-over-year median rent prices shown for selected ZIP codes within the city of Orlando as well as Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties in Central Florida. The Jan. 29 update shows data through December 2021 from Renthub.com, which updates monthly. Written data and graphs will update each month to reflect the most current information. All charts include a ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

