Fire roars through Pine Hills home

Firetruck Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Firefighters fought off a powerful blaze early Wednesday at a Pine Hills home, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

At around 2:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a call regarding a house fire on the 2900 block of Danforth Drive, said OCFR’s spokeswoman Lisa McDonald. Upon arrival, OCFR saw flames consuming the garage and spreading over the 1,500 square foot home, McDonald said. Propane tanks were found in the back of the house, but firefighters were able to keep them cool and remove them before fire could make contact.

Witnesses claim the flames stretched upwards of 25 feet from the roof, McDonald said..

By 3:20 a.m. OCFR successfully doused the fire and remained on scene investigating the cause and remaining hot spots, according to OCFR.

One person was injured and received burn marks on their hands. They were transported to the hospital, McDonald said.

