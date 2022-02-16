Fort Lauderdale still vetting whether Flagler Village project on public land is a good deal

The fate of taxpayer-owned land in downtown Fort Lauderdale, shown here on March 8, 2021, hangs in the balance as commissioners wait on financial advice from experts before making a deal with a builder to develop the land. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A developer’s plan to transform taxpayer-owned land worth $26 million into a trendy entertainment complex in Flagler Village just hit another snag.

After waiting four months for a financial analysis of the deal, Fort Lauderdale commissioners are now back to the drawing board.

Intent on getting a good deal for the city, commissioners wanted advice from Ernst & Young before turning prime downtown land over to developer Jeff John for up to 100 years.

But on Tuesday, Commissioner Steve Glassman poked holes in the accounting firm’s 18-page report, saying it was a “piece of garbage” based on outdated information.

Glassman noted the developer had to foot the bill for the $65,000 report and told him he should get his money back.

“I just cannot believe that this document took months to prepare,” said Glassman, who’s been championing the project as a positive addition to the neighborhood. “And we didn’t learn much from it.”

City Auditor John Herbst defended the report, saying it raised important issues that needed to be taken into consideration by the commission.

The report showed a potential rent range of $3 million to $6 million a year, but said that amount “appeared low” based on financial projections provided in the proposal. However, the report said, if costs were higher than planned and income lower, the proposal “may be more consistent” with market rates.

Stephanie Toothaker, attorney for the developer, told the commission the report contained inaccuracies. She also said no one from Ernst & Young had contacted the developer or anyone on his team for information.

On Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis referred to the analysis as a ghost report, saying it was dropped off at City Hall like a baby abandoned by its parents.

The commission had expected the experts who prepared the report to make a formal presentation at Tuesday’s meeting. But according to the city auditor, the firm has a new policy that kept them from making a public presentation.

Instead, the experts were willing to meet one-on-one with each member of the commission, Herbst said. But that would make it appear the commission was cutting deals in a back room outside the public eye, Trantalis argued.

“We can’t possibly move forward,” the mayor said. “To me, this is a worthless piece of paper.”

In June 2020, the developer submitted an unsolicited proposal to develop the site and secure a 50-year lease with an option for two 25-year extensions. The latest design calls for a cultural center on one end and an eight-story marketplace on the other.

The land, 3.3 acres just north of Broward Boulevard and west of Andrews Avenue, has been in city hands since 1945 when voters approved the site for a new City Hall. Later the building served as a One Stop Shop permitting office but was torn down in 2019 after sitting empty for more than a decade.

An earlier appraisal put the value of the land at $24 million. A later appraisal done last fall valued the site at $26 million.

Critics say they would rather the city turn the parcel into a long-promised park . Fans argue the project could add millions to city coffers in rent payments.

City activist Mary Fertig urged the commission to find another accounting firm to vet the deal.

“Don’t do this or any other deal without a solid financial analysis,” Fertig said.

Resident Larry Forman, a critic of the project, argued the commission was ignoring warning signs mentioned in the report.

“There are significant facts in here that say this project is not a winner ,” he said.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom told commissioners he would seek advice from an outside firm already under contract with the city.

Glassman has been championing the Flagler Village project for months as a positive addition to the neighborhood. He did so again on Tuesday while ridiculing the financial analysis.

“What happens if they build it and they go belly up?” he said. “We get a $10 million park and two buildings. And in this economy, we’ll fill up those two buildings in two seconds.”

