Accidents

Car flies through air and narrowly misses family in shocking police footage

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

This shocking footage shows a car driven by a drunk driver flying through the air and narrowly missing a family by inches.

Patrick Williams had been seen driving recklessly before his car skidded, rolled and then flew through the air when he lost control.

Cops say his car narrowly missed wiping out an entire family who were travelling along the A433 between Cirencester and Tetbury in Gloucestershire , on Good Friday last year.

The terrifying dashcam video was released by cops who condemned Williams’ actions after he was given a suspended prison sentence.

