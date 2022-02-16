Minnesota Weather: Cooldown Coming Wednesday Evening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures will hold steady through the afternoon on Wednesday, but after that, a cooldown is coming.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said a wind coming in from the north/northwest will bring colder air into Minnesota, leading to a brisk, cool day.

The metro can expect wind gusts from 10-15 mph, and a high of 25. Much of the state will be close to average, temperature-wise.

Temperatures will begin falling in the afternoon, making for a cold night in which most of the state will drop below zero.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high of just 10 degrees in the metro. We’ll bounce back into the 30s on Friday and stay mild through the weekend, with things looking particularly pleasant on Sunday.

There is a slight chance of snow Friday, with areas north of Interstate 94 having the best shot for flakes. More snow showers are possible early next week.