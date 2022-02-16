ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Weather: Cooldown Coming Wednesday Evening

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORvsx_0eFzxhiv00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures will hold steady through the afternoon on Wednesday, but after that, a cooldown is coming.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said a wind coming in from the north/northwest will bring colder air into Minnesota, leading to a brisk, cool day.

The metro can expect wind gusts from 10-15 mph, and a high of 25. Much of the state will be close to average, temperature-wise.

(credit: CBS)

Temperatures will begin falling in the afternoon, making for a cold night in which most of the state will drop below zero.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high of just 10 degrees in the metro. We’ll bounce back into the 30s on Friday and stay mild through the weekend, with things looking particularly pleasant on Sunday.

There is a slight chance of snow Friday, with areas north of Interstate 94 having the best shot for flakes. More snow showers are possible early next week.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: 2-Day Storm Could Drop A Foot Of Snow In Central Minnesota

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MORE CERTAIN – Long-duration storm with two distinct pieces – The first will bring heavy snow Monday to north-central Minnesota – Then another round of heavy snow will come Tuesday for central Minnesota & western Wisconsin – Blowing snow could create problems on roads – Temperatures decrease over the next couple days (Wednesday looks cold) LESS CERTAIN – Exact storm path and snow totals – Potential for very light mix in southern Minnesota MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is moving through Minnesota, threatening to bring a one-two punch of snow that could leave...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ahead Of Snowstorm, Minnesotans Enjoy A Taste Of Spring

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Outdoor lunches, packed parking lots and kites carving through the sky — all signs that this February Sunday was not like the others. “Absolutely gorgeous day. One of the best days in a while. So, just excited to get out,” said Guy Jacques, walking along the St. Croix River with his wife, Teddi, in downtown Stillwater. “Makes it worth it to live in Minnesota for sure,” Teddi said. “We were just excited to have a break from the cold,” explained Caitlin Dado, a Stillwater resident. “I’m definitely someone who likes summer more than winter, so I enjoy this,” said Anna...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Golf Show Brings Signs Of Spring To Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- As Sunday’s temperatures climbed past 40 degrees, golf lovers were gathering indoors for a chance to prepare for the upcoming season. Hundreds of golf fanatics flooded the Minneapolis Convention Center for a chance to get their pick of new gear, giveaways, and chances to see the latest trends ahead of a summer on the green. “This weekend is a big weekend for golf,” said Andy Gerber, who serves as the course pro at Hidden Greens Golf Course. “We’re so close to the golf season. The golf season the past two years has been about a month away from now.” Gerber,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Cold Snap Strikes Thursday, Snow Moves In Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities find themselves in a cold snap once again Thursday. In fact, all of Minnesota was waking up to subzero feels-like temperatures. The upper half of the state will be under a wind chill advisory through the morning. Most of the state will only see single-digit highs, with the Twin Cities peaking at about 9 degrees. The average for this time of year in the metro is 29, WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. (credit: CBS) Freezing temps aside, the day will be mostly sunny and dry. Snow showers will move in Friday morning, likely hitting the Twin Cities just after lunch. Some freezing rain or sleet could materialize, too. The metro will hit its high of 32 early in the day, and temperatures will fall steadily after that. Saturday will be a bit colder, with highs in the 20s, but on Sunday, the Twin Cities could hit 40 degrees.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Powerful Winds Expected Friday, Blizzard Warning Issued For Red River Valley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning for Friday as powerful northwesterly winds are expected to whip up any snow that falls overnight, possibly creating whiteout conditions on area roads. The National Weather Service says the blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Along with creating hazardous driving conditions, the sustained winds will bring dangerously cold wind chill factors, cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outside of the Red River Valley, the rest of northern...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gas Prices In Minnesota Spike To An Average Of $3.40 Per Gallon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fears of war in Europe are playing a part in spiking gas prices. In the last week, the average Minnesota gas price has gone up 10 cents, the most of any state, according to AAA. AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.53 per gallon. In Minnesota, the average price is $3.40, with Olmsted County being the highest in the state at $3.48. “I have seen a steady increase the last four years I’ve been here,” said Griffin Trull, who moved to the Midwest from California. David Vang, a University of St. Thomas finance professor, says supply...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blizzard Conditions Close Portions Of MN Roadways, Including Hwy 371 North Of Brainerd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota transportation officials say Highway 371 north of Brainerd has been closed until further notice following a crash Friday afternoon. According to MnDOT, the crash occurred on the highway near Hole-in-the-Day Bay. The road is closed in both directions between Ojibwa Park Road North and Peterson Road. A detour has been set up as state patrol investigate the 20-30-car pileup. No life-threatening injuries have been reported. Four people were hospitalized for non-life threatening injures, the State Patrol said on Saturday. https://twitter.com/MnDOTcentral/status/1494746111898124288/ Motorists are advised to give emergency workers room to work by using other routes. NW & WC MN: some areas/hwys had...
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Warm And Windy Tuesday Before Temperatures Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be warmer, but windy in the Twin Cities. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said a southeast wind will kick up in the morning and continue through the afternoon hours. Expect a high of 30 in the metro, but it’ll feel a few degrees cooler due to the wind. Southwestern Minnesota could push 40 degrees, while up north, temperatures will land in the teens and 20s. (credit: CBS) Areas north of Interstate 94 could see some flurries Tuesday, but O’Connor said it shouldn’t be a significant snowfall. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the cold weather will make its comeback. Temperatures will dip to the single digits, and overnight lows will be below zero. There is a chance of snow on Friday, but at this point it doesn’t look too impactful.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Cherry Returns To Position Atop Spoonbridge In Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Originally published Feb. 18, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Spoonbridge and Cherry are officially reunited. The iconic sculpture separated for about three months so the cherry could get a fresh coat of paint. Friday morning crews worked for about an hour to bring the two back together at the Walker’s Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. “This is a once in 10-year experience and I just love the Spoonbridge and Cherry, and it looks pretty bare without the cherry,” Susan Deetz said. A team on site with cranes dedicated to moving the famous fruit back to the tip of the Spoonbridge. People watched and took pictures as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below the high-risk threshold for the first time in nearly two months. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health reports the rate at 9.9%, just below the high-risk mark of 10%. It had peaked at nearly 24% last month. The last time it was reported below 10% was Christmas Day. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents still stand well above the high-risk threshold at 45.2, but like the positivity rate, that number has been trending downwards for weeks now. Meanwhile, MDH reported 1,853 new cases and 27 more deaths Thursday. The state has now seen 1,402,439 positive cases, including 57,086 reinfections. The virus has killed 11,930 Minnesotans. As of Wednesday, 808 COVID-19 patients were in Minnesota hospitals, 125 of them in intensive care units. The metro area reports only 3.2% of staffed adult ICU beds available. Since the pandemic began, 59,743 cases have required hospitalization in Minnesota. The state has administered about 9.35 million vaccine doses, including 2.1 million boosters. More than 74% of the state’s 5-and-older population has received at least one dose.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Fair’s Kickoff To Summer Event Will Return In May

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — An early taste of the Minnesota State Fair is coming back for a summer kickoff. The fair announced Tuesday morning that the five-day event will be held May 26-30 at the fairgrounds. Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will feature 30 popular food and beverage vendors. There will also be live music and lots of attractions, including the Giant Slide. The lottery registration for tickets is open now until Friday night.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy