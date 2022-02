Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has suggested that there could be a "curveball" in the pecking order at the start of Formula 1's new regulation cycle. While Red Bull and Mercedes have dominated the last two seasons, it's only been three years since Ferrari were up at the very front of the sport with them and, as F1's 2022 pre-season tests loom, Horner thinks the Scuderia could be a team to watch this season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO