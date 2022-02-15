vCenter upgrade 6.7 to 7.0, getting blank screen for datastore selection

Football season may have come to a close, but basketball season is still in full swing. Whether you're gearing up with friends to watch the big game or prefer streaming movies and shows from your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu and more, now is a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Amazon has discounted its line of Omni Series Fire TVs, meaning you can get a big screen at a great value to watch all the newest content in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. And for a quality home cinematic experience, you should snag either the 65-inch or 75-inch versions of the Omni TV Series, as those models both support Dolby Vision. Save up to 40% off when you grab a new Amazon Fire TV from the Omni Series now through March 31.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO