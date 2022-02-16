ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Finance expresses fears over FCA Consumer Duty proposals

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanking industry body UK Finance has raised serious misgivings about the FCA's plans to impose a new 'Customer Duty' on financial firms with the intention of ensuring a more consistent standard of consumer protection for users of financial services. UK Finance describes the proposals as the most important regulatory...

The Guardian

How the UK’s dutiful launderette is fading under Covid and energy prices

The first thing Rajiv Shrikul does when he opens up his launderette in south Edinburgh each morning is pray. He says the 7am routine, which he started as a young boy in India, helps him cope with the kaleidoscope of personalities that pass through his shop. “Some people are angry, some are generous – you need to have a very stable mind. Meditation calms you down, especially in these hard times.”
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

American Express adds digital checking account to its consumer deposit products

American Express (AXP +3.1%) introduced an all-digital consumer checking account that offers reward points for eligible debit card purchases and an annual percentage yield rate that's 10x higher than the national rate. It also offers purchase protection for eligible purchase and has no monthly maintenance fees or minimums, the company...
CREDITS & LOANS
motor1.com

UK: Consumer car finance market up nine percent in 2021

The consumer car finance market grew by nine percent last year, despite sluggish sales in the new car market. That’s according to figures from the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA), which said the industry’s recovery was “hampered” by the global chip shortage and economic uncertainty. Data...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

UK's FCA Pushes BNPL Firms to Update Contract Terms

As the popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) rises, the United Kingdom’s financial regulator is asking these services to amend terms that could hurt consumers. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced it intends for these products to be regulated by the agency Monday (Feb 14). In the meantime, the agency said such firms must comply with the consumer protections established by the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA) to assess the fairness and transparency of the terms of four firms offering unregulated BNPL products.
ECONOMY
#Uk Finance#Fca#Consumer Protection#Fca Consumer Duty#Fos
The Independent

Fears over UK ability to tackle variants as Covid testing is scrapped

Ministers are scrapping a Covid testing programme that can quickly identify new variants, The Independent can reveal – with scientists warning the move could leave the UK vulnerable to further mutations in the virus. An arm of the government’s testing programme, which provides Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (Lamp) tests, is due to be wound down by June 2022, a leaked letter from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown.Lamp tests are more labour intensive and have not been rolled out as widely as PCR tests, however they have been used in schools and NHS trusts, have been piloted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

Five Trends In Consumer Finance You Should Know About

Etta Money, President & CEO of InCharge Debt Solutions. Historically, consumer finance was considered dry and boring. The rules were simple: Work hard, spend less than you earn, save for a rainy day and borrow cautiously. But technology, the pandemic and climate change are transforming people’s relationship with money. Here are five big innovations to keep your eye on this year and beyond.
MARKETS
The Independent

Voices: Is it the right time to be ending Covid restrictions? Nobody knows – least of all Boris Johnson

It is unfortunate that Boris Johnson’s plan to declare the end of Covid should have coincided with Her Majesty The Queen, aged 95, testing positive for the disease.Is Johnson declaring a premature end to this deadly pandemic to appease his unhinged backbenchers, a great number of whom would, given the choice, have never actually declared the beginning of it?Is his decision to end restrictions a month early a desperate ploy to find a way through to the end of the Downing Street party saga, without it proving terminal to him?Or is it, actually, the right time to be doing it?...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

How To Start Saving In Bitcoin

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Make the most of Bitcoin by taking custody with a hardware wallet. It's not too late to start saving in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Rather than chasing the hype as markets...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Elrond Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Elrond’s (CRYPTO: EGLD) price has increased 5.16% over the past 24 hours to $162.47, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $189.57 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $545.64.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
