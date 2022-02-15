ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale have seriously jumped the shark with this Meena storyline

By owen10 Posts:
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd people got angry and/or laughed when I said Emmerdale's morphed into a Hollyoaks clone, just more expensive. I don’t take soaps seriously enough to truly care tbh. It’s a ridiculous show and has been for a while 🤷‍♀️. It's no more ridiculous than...

The worst acting in the history of British soap?

Surely it has to be this, courtesy of AJ and Curtis Pritchard in Hollyoaks. The worst bit is:. "Heartbroken, she thought she was about to get engaged. Couldn't have been further from the truth." "Well, that's made my day that." It was even worse than Gabby Sharpe's clip clop off...
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu teases downfall for Meena Jutla

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla is back for revenge, targeting Billy Fletcher and Dawn Taylor on their wedding day. Monday's episode (February 14) ended with a sinister cliffhanger, as Meena kidnapped Dawn in a limo as part of a ruthless new murder plan. Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and...
EastEnders - Who should Karen be with?

She worked with Billy but he’s just obsessed with Honey and honestly is a lost cause of a character and needs killing off asap. Don’t like Mitch and I hope both him and Bailey leave soon as Gray reveal js out. Wouldn’t want keegan to have no family so I’d keep Karen and Bernie, Mac and Mia.
Emmerdale hints at another secret murder target for Meena Jutla in dramatic return week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher's wedding day could end with spattered blood, as psycho-killer Meena Jutla fires a gun at someone. In Emmerdale scenes airing from Monday (February 14) onward, she'll hijack the newlyweds before they can make it to their Home Farm wedding reception – engaging in a showdown where she asks Billy to save either himself or Dawn.
Paige
Emmerdale teases Dawn Taylor stalker ahead of Meena Jutla return

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has teased the identity of Dawn Taylor's stalker in some tense new scenes. There are a few potential suspects for the person following Dawn, with Meena Jutla set to return soon and Dawn having also fallen out with Lucas's father Alex over custody of the child.
Call the Midwife fans devastated as tragedy rocks the show

Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Fans of Call the Midwife have been left devastated after tonight's (February 13) episode saw a train crash rock Poplar and put its residents at risk. Last week's episode saw Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) visit clairvoyant Dulcie Greenhalgh (Frances Tomelty) after a raven turned...
Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
This is Us confirms when series finale will air

NBC has revealed that the emotionally devastating series This Is Us will air its season six finale in just three months. During a press event, the network confirmed that the finale will be released on May 24, 2022, which will mean no more hiatus weeks for the remaining episodes of the season.
Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars future is revealed

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has been renewed for a seventh season. This welcome update was provided by Entertainment Weekly, and the celebrations shouldn't stop there, because fans are promised a royal rumble between RuPaul's Drag Race's finest queens in the premiere episode. Kylie Sonique Love took home season 6's...
Emmerdale stars explain Vinny and Liv's secret wedding storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow. In an effort to evade any further Dingle drama, Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle and Liv Flaherty will elope next week. The two characters have decided to tie the knot without their family members knowing, and Bradley Johnson (Vinny) and Isobel Steele (Liv) spoke to Digital Spy and other media about what to expect following their engagement.
When will Gray storyline be over in EastEnders?

It feels like this is the longest running storyline on any soap. When do you think it'll be over?. I think the conclusion will be NYD 2023. I’m genuinely starting to wonder if the writers even have an end for the story in mind. Is the story going to be wrapped up under the helm of Sen or Clenshaw? It’s not like I even want to see Gray’s comeuppance, it’s just Im genuinely sick of him getting away with everything, and rarely baring any form of consequence for his behaviour, thereby making this a predictable and terrible storyline, therefore, I just want him offscreen 😅. I can’t imagine his comeuppance will be anything memorable either, considering there have been next to no spoilers; regarding the outcome of this story, which to me, suggests there’s still a long way to go yet…
Emmerdale killer Meena tries to escape justice with shock new plan

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Meena Jutla has come up with a new plot to evade justice in Emmerdale. The serial killer's reign of terror in the village seemingly ended this week when she was apprehended after being shoved off the bridge by Dr Liam Cavanagh. Because Meena somehow survived the plunge...
Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley reveals Dawn's reaction to Meena's murder plan

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale is building up to its explosive Valentine's Day episode when serial killer Meena returns to cause havoc at Dawn and Billy's wedding. Olivia Bromley, who plays Dawn Taylor, has revealed more about her character's reaction to Meena's grim plans for Dawn and Billy (Jay Kontzle). When...
Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle praises Meena Jutla plot ending

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle has spoken about the Meena Jutla serial killer storyline finally coming to a head. Viewers can expect Meena's scheming to reach a dramatic climax this week as she causes carnage on Billy Fletcher and Dawn Taylor's wedding day. In Monday's episode (February 14),...
Emmerdale reveals Meena's fate in dramatic episodes

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has hinted at the beginning of the end for killer Meena Jutla following her confrontation with Liam Cavanagh. Upon learning that Meena (Paige Sandhu) had shot his wife Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), Liam (Jonny McPherson) confronted the baddie and pushed her off a bridge – the same bridge where Meena had killed Liam's daughter Leanna.
Emmerdale reveals first look at Meena Jutla's sinister return

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Serial killer Meena Jutla seems more unhinged than ever as she returns to Emmerdale. The soap has unveiled three photos previewing Meena's revenge plan to air in Friday's (February 11) episode, weeks after fleeing the village to avoid arrest. Liam Cavanagh had exposed Meena's plot to kill...
Emmerdale's Meena twist sees Harriet left for dead

Emmerdale spoilers follow. The latest Meena Jutla storyline twist in Emmerdale has seen young Lucas kidnapped while Harriet Finch has been left to die. Tuesday's action-packed episode saw Meena seemingly brought down by Dawn and Billy, but not before she revealed she had a contingency plan to hurt them. Meena...
Corrie Episode Discussion - 16/02/2022 Your Love Is Bad For Me

Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to tonight's episode thread. Let's start with the spoilers. The nurse tells Steve and Tracy that Amy should make a full recovery and that whoever put her in the recovery position, saved her life. Asha reveals it was Jacob. Jacob assures Steve he...
