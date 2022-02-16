ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Orange, Olive Oil, And Poppyseed Cake

By David Leite
leitesculinaria.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This rich orange, olive oil, and poppyseed cake is topped with balsamic macerated strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream. It’s an easy dessert that would be welcome any time of the year. Bonus,...

leitesculinaria.com

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Oil#Orange Juice#Granulated Sugar#Food Drink#Portuguese
Boomer Magazine

Baked Shrimp Recipe Bursts with Garlic and Butter

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
RECIPES
Mashed

Parmesan Roasted Carrots Recipe

What's on the menu this evening? If you're like us, you plan meals out in advance, shop early in the week, and give yourself double points if you chop and dice your veggies ahead of time. Prep-pro moms and simple-chef dads, we have a light side dish even the kids will love. Registered dietitian Jaime Shelbert from Wholly Nourished put together a nutrient-dense recipe: parmesan roasted carrots. Add this flavorful dish to the list of possible tasty accompaniments to complement your favorite proteins.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
The Guardian

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for harissa roast sprouts with lemon-tahini yoghurt

A triplet of contrasting flavours: nutty roast sprouts, fiery harissa and cooling yoghurt. Sprouts are sweeter nowadays; technology has been used to wean out some of the bitter notes. Even so, there are ways you can cook sprouts to bring out their milder notes: one is to pan-fry them, another is roasting. The latter makes them taste almost nutty when they come out of the oven, making them delicious with this fiery harissa and soothing yoghurt.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Chocolate-Matcha Butter Mochi Cake

This dessert could grace a pastry shop window, but its elegance masks its ease (just as the shiny chocolate glaze covers up the bouncy-cushiony-chewy middle). The mochiko, or sweet rice flour, is what gives the cake its unique texture, and the earthy matcha and bittersweet chocolate make it not too sweet. In the spirit of the Hawaiian butter mochi that inspired the recipe, it requires minimal equipment and comes together in the time it takes the oven to heat up. Do take the time to sift the matcha, however—it ensures that there aren’t any dry bits in the final cake—and splurge for ceremonial-grade matcha if you want the most vibrant color possible.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Pulled Pork and Poblano Bake

Stuffed peppers are easy to throw together and immensely satisfying, especially when you start with store-bought pulled pork. In this hearty dinner, roasted poblano peppers are stuffed with smoky pork, kidney beans, melty cheese, and charred corn. Find smoked pulled pork (without the sauce) at your favorite BBQ joint or near the bacon at the grocery store. For a vegetarian option, swap the pork with tofu. Simply drained a block of extra-firm tofu and pat it dry, then shred with a box grater right into the filling mixture.
RECIPES
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
RECIPES
WSVN-TV

Lemon Butter Chicken/ Belkys

If you’re wondering what to make for dinner this week, we have something sure to make your sweetheart smile! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys. 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced in half lengthwise. Salt and freshly crack black pepper (to taste) 2...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy