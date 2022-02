A Rhode Island legend will soon make his mark in the NFL. Warwick native Liam Coen will become the next offensive coordinator for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, according to Sports Illustrated's MMQB. The former Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year has had a meteoric rise through the football coaching ranks. Now, the 36-year-old lands one of the best offensive coaching jobs in the nation, working for head coach Sean McVay and an impressive offensive unit.

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO