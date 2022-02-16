Bill Russell Says He Will Miss The 2022 NBA All-Star Game Due To COVID-19: “I Don't Take Anything About COVID Lightly Either, So I'm Staying Cautious And Doing My Best To Stay Healthy And Will Watch This Year's Game From Home.”

The Portland Trail Blazers shockingly committed to a rebuild when they traded star guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans. The core of McCollum and fellow sharpshooter Damian Lillard was seemingly close to winning a title, but the elusive championship always appeared to be just out of reach. As such, Lillard has had to deal with constant chatter about why he should leave Portland for greener grass throughout his career. That chatter has never been stronger than right now following the McCollum trade, which left the cupboard awfully bare in Portland besides Lillard. Blazers legend Clyde Drexler delivered a message to Lillard following the McCollum trade.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO