NBA

Bill Russell Says He Will Miss The 2022 NBA All-Star Game Due To COVID-19: “I Don't Take Anything About COVID Lightly Either, So I'm Staying Cautious And Doing My Best To Stay Healthy And Will Watch This Year's Game From Home.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Russell is a true living legend. The former Celtics star is one of the greatest and most successful players in NBA history, a man who won 11 NBA championships in the span of just 13 years. And since his retirement, Russell has been a proud ambassador for the NBA, a...

Bad O Knows
5d ago

Do what feels right for you Mr Russell only thing you'll most likely get from Ctitics are Thoughts and Prayers and they'll keep it moving, do you.

13
Ronnie Mackie
4d ago

Put he's vaccinated right what kind of vaccine is this Bill you probably would have been able to go if you wouldn't have just taken care of yourself and not allow them to put that poison in your arm you old enough to remember the Tuskegee experiment

6
Jon65
4d ago

This is the Real GOAT. 11 rings in 13 years. Nobody else is even close

20
