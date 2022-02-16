ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor With Philadelphia Ties Shines In ‘Hadestown’ At Kimmel Cultural Campus

By Janelle Burrell
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who doesn’t love a live band, a great story, and in this case, a little romance based on Greek mythology? Eight-time Tony-winning musical, “Hadestown,” is all of that, and now playing on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the stars who has ties to the Philly area.

The catchy choreography and moving melodies of “Hadestown” attracts crowds of all backgrounds and all ages.

“It’s very exciting to look out in the audience, and see everybody there,” Kimberly Marable said.

Marable plays Persephone, the wife of King Hades. She also was in the original production on Broadway. Marable is not only an amazing singer and actress, she also sometimes wears the hat of a professor and teaches students at Drexel’s College of Media Arts and Design.

Marable said it’s been great to go from performing on Broadway in New York to Broad Street in Philadelphia.

“It’s been such a gift to be able to share this particular story,” Marable said.

Marable’s character, Persephone, lights up the stage.

“Oh she’s wonderful,” Marable said. “Persephone, she’s a goddess, she’s a queen, she also gives some pretty amazing songs that I just enjoy singing.”

Hadestown is based on a mythical tale. It follows the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, they fall in love, she finds her way down to the underworld to Hadestown and Orpheus goes on a quest to rescue her, Marable said.

Hermes serves as the narrator.

“It’s a show with just so much heart to it,” Frances Egler, the senior director of programming and presentations of the Kimmel Cultural Campus, said.

“It’s about searching and finding redemption and trying to find your way out of a dark place, which I think we’re all trying to do these days,” Egler added.

“There’s always hope,” Marable said. “And there’s always, in our daily lives, the opportunity to try again at love. To try again at whatever that task or journey may be, and hopefully, hopefully this time it will turn out the way we want. The way in our hearts the way we know it should be.”

You can see “Hadestown” in Philly until Sunday at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Click here to purchase tickets.

