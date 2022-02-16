ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How do storms and hurricanes get their names?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009e1i_0eFzvKGE00

Storms Dudley and Eunice are currently barrelling towards the UK , with the former expected to hit the north on Wednesday and Thursday before the latter arrives on Friday, the pair bringing 90mph gales, heavy rain and snow.

Forecasters have issued a number of weather warnings for the two storms lasting until the end of the week, alerting people to the dangers of high winds and potential disruption to transport.

As we brace for their impact, you might be wondering how and why storms like these come to be given human names.

Ocean weather fronts have to reach speeds of 39 miles per hour to qualify as a storm, being officially reclassified as a hurricane should they hit 74 mph, a phenomenon far more common on the other side of the Atlantic.

Hurricanes are additionally categorised with a score of one to five based on their sustained wind speed.

A category one hurricane moves at between 74 mph and 95 mph, posing a risk of moderate property damage, while a category five is far more severe, travelling at 157 mph and promising catastrophe should it make landfall close to human habitation.

The custom of naming weather fronts originated in the 1900s in tandem with the earliest days of radio enabling ship-to-shore telecommunication for the first time.

Originally only given female names in accordance with nautical tradition, the idea of personifying extreme weather events was to ensure they could be clearly distinguished from one another through a system that was easier to remember than serial numbering.

Meteorologists, coast guards and ships’ captains could relay information clearly without fear of misunderstanding.

The first storm of each calendar year was given a name beginning with “A”, the second “B” and so on.

In 1953, the process became more systematised in the hands of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Centre (NHC), which drew up lists of names that could be repeated every few years for storms taking shape in the North Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

In 1978, men’s names were introduced for storms in the northern Pacific, with the Atlantic following a year later, a move intended to make the process less sexist following complaints from members of the public.

The gender now alternates every year, with six lists of 21 names in rotation (names beginning with Q, U, X, Y and Z are not considered).

Should there be more than 21 storms in any one calendar year (a rare occurrence), they are named after characters from the Greek alphabet: Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gamma and so on.

Should a particularly severe hurricane hit and cause fatalities, the name will be retired from future lists out of respect for the families who lost loved ones.

Katrina, for instance, will not be used again in the wake of the devastation caused to the Gulf Coast and southern US in August 2005.

The naming process for Atlantic storms is now the remit of the World Meteorological Organisation’s Tropical Cyclone Committee while the NHC retains responsibility for the Pacific.

In the UK, where the threat from storms is much reduced, the Met Office has invited members of the public to submit their own naming suggestions via social media since 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.The prime...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Tracking 'Hurricane-Like' Storm Expected To Slam Northeast

A powerful "hurricane like" storm is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Northeast on Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say. “This will be a much different storm across the Northeast compared to what was seen recently,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. “While the region...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes Katrina#Hurricane Warnings#Extreme Weather
KMBC.com

Accumulating snows possible with winter storm Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will begin to push through about 6 p.m., dropping our temperatures. After midnight is when the Kansas City area could see a wintry mix and then changing over to all snow close to dawn on Thursday. Bursts of snow are possible Thursday afternoon before the back edge of the storm moves out Thursday evening. The Kansas City metro could see about 4 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Rain, Ice & Snow Expected Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for Central Illinois from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain, freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the region. Key Takeaways. Periods of heavy rain likely Wednesday...
PEORIA, IL
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
ENVIRONMENT
KTBS

Severe weather possible later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Wednesday into early Thursday. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. The weather system responsible for this possible event was over the west coast as of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

The Independent

514K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy