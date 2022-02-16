Ryan’s First Half Ironman: Q&A

Arnold weightlifter Paige Anderson has been voted this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 7-12. The senior lifter earned 48.77 percent of the votes cast by News Herald readers, beating out other nominees such as Jewel Marino of Arnold High School (40.21 percent), Katerin Zacarias of Bay High School (6.32 percent), Deondrian Washington of Bay High School (3.39 percent), Karen Jones of Arnold High School (0.56 percent), Emma Smith of North Bay Haven (0.32 percent), Shakirah Edwards of Rutherford High School (0.30 percent), Chris Bibbs of North Bay Haven (0.30 percent), and Ben Lebdaoui of Arnold High School (0.29 percent).
Comments / 0