BSV Academy introduces new course on digital signatures for Bitcoin developers

By Jon Southurst
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new short course from the BSV Academy is now available, helping new BSV developers to understand Bitcoin’s digital signatures. The “Bitcoin Primitives: Digital Signatures” course explains the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). The three-hour course gives an introduction to digital signatures and how they’re...

