Hunter Shaming Gets Us Nowhere

I have lived in Montana my entire adult life, finding my way to age 40 (gulp!) from that path that led me from the Midwest to the Flathead Valley all those years ago. In a sense, this state has raised me from a young woman who didn’t have much of a life direction other than wanting to live here and figure the rest out on the fly, like a job, housing, friends, etc. As difficult as it is at times to say I’m officially an adult, this is a landscape that has seen me through many challenging times, be it heartbreak, or the constant search for a job, or a place to rent that didn’t break the bank. I had my priorities straight: have enough money for a ski pass, and make friends with people who loved deep snow, long trails, and wild rivers. Luckily, as each year has ticked by, I’ve collected those ski passes and bonded with people who still invite me to ski, hike, and float.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO