For those who tell their friends to “text me when you get home” after an outing together, Snap is looking to make it easier to keep track of each other’s whereabouts. On Friday, the Santa Monica-based social media giant announced a new “buddy system”-esque feature that gives Snapchat users the ability to share their real-time location with individual friends on the app. (Snap isn’t allowing users to blast their real-time location to all of their Snapchat friends for safety reasons, as TechCrunch reports.)

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO