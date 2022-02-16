'It's killing our next generation:' Bay County drug addiction growth overwhelming nonprofit

BAY COUNTY — No one should ever go through recovery alone, said Cathy McClellan, the founder of the Evers House.

The Evers House is a faith-based nonprofit sober living, transitional facility in Bay County that's focused on providing aftercare for women as they re-enter society.

In 2021, nearly 100,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses. In Bay County alone, according to the Evers House, there were 47 opioid-related deaths and 61 drug overdoses in 2020.

Now facing what they would call an epidemic in drug overdoses within the country, McClellan said her nonprofit is struggling from only two people running it and the general public not being aware of how big the problem is, as well as what resources there are.

“This kind of program needs to be everywhere because it works,” McClellan said. “And my goal is to get bigger and to help more people because it's killing our next generation. It's just killing them all.”

History of Evers House

McClellan started the nonprofit in 2017, after 10 years of being on the board of a local rescue mission that worked with recovering addicts. She said she left after seeing 30% of the women who came through the program come back again due to not getting proper aftercare.

“However, they needed to do aftercare, because these ladies need to learn how to deal with life on life’s terms,” McClellan said. “Outside of a bubble where you can't even look at a man, in the direction of a man, or have a job or anything like that, you have to be able to function.”

She got to work on a business plan for a nonprofit that would help women going through recovery from drug or alcohol addiction and give them the tools they need to succeed in the real world. Working with two attorneys and late Sen. Greg Evers, whom the house is named after, McClellan established the Evers House.

Most of the women who come to the Evers House have been incarcerated, McClellan said. She added that women must be sober and have the desire to be sober when they get to the house.

“We've taken women from the Florida Department of Corrections. We've taken them from the federal department of corrections,” McClellan said. “We take them out of rehabilitation centers, but they have to be sober when they get here. And they have to have the desire to stay sober because it's a choice. It is a sickness and mental illness, I believe that, but they have to be ready to be sober when they get here.”

Once they arrive, she said the nonprofit requires that the women have a very structured day. From bible study and classes to some maintaining jobs, McClellan said it’s important they have structure and stability.

“We have curfews, we have drug screens. We work with probation and parole. We work with their doctors,” McClellan said. “We help them if they have medical conditions, hepatitis, or anything like that, we can get them to care while they're here to get through certain things. But we work closely with all of these other resources and service agencies around here to try to get them the footing and the necessary skills that they don't have when they get here to be able to be successful.”

The Evers House also stresses that it does not place a time limit or kick out a woman before she is ready. Whether it’s 6 months or two years, a woman can stay as long as she needs.

Since its founding, McClellan said they have been impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018. They previously had a house with 21 beds in it in Callaway. However, the entire house collapsed during the storm except for the room that all the women were in. McClellan herself also lost her house.

“I was in a house that got hit by a tornado and I'm talking, my house was gone,” McClellan said. “We were in shock and all I could think of is ‘We got to get to these ladies.’ So, the next day I got in my car and I drove to where they were through Callaway, which was so bad and, I just cried and had a flat tire.”

McClellan said they worked hard to get to where they are now, salvaging furniture and moving locations. She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has added another challenge.

The stories of the women

Over the years, the Evers House has helped more than 260 women on the journey to recovery.

Tiffany Bennett came to the Evers House 20 months ago from Nashville. She said she graduated from a treatment there before coming to the program.

“I've went to 30-day programs in the past and it's never been enough,” Bennett said. “And I never thought that I could do a long-term program and I've never completed anything long-term until I came here.”

Brandi Gwyn is new to the Evers House, saying she has been incarcerated a lot throughout her life. However, she said she knew transitional housing has made a difference in her life and aimed to join the Evers House.

While she was originally placed in a house she did not connect with, she said she reached out to McClellan, who organized with her to come to Evers House. Gwyn said it’s exactly where she needs to be.

“It's a real-life approach to recovery and transitioning back into society,” Gwyn said. “It's a safe place to be and you can get a job, you can still interact with people, but you have a place where you can come and you can decide things that you want to allow in your life.”

Both women applauded the work McClellan has done and how much she cares for them.

“It's been amazing, she's not just a program director,” Bennett said. “Like she gets involved in our lives, like our transition out, like she's there every step of the way. So, it's been an amazing experience.”

Bennett plans to go into the field for drug and alcohol abuse counseling, as well as working to help the homeless. She said McClellan has been helping her with her goals of getting into the field once she transitions out of the Evers House.

Gwyn is focusing on saving her money and working toward getting her own place, but also plans to go back to college. She said the Evers House is extremely needed in the community and she is glad she has it.

“Women coming out of incarceration, programs and stuff like that, they need a place where they can transition back into society,” Gwyn said. “It's exactly what I needed in my life and I'm really grateful to be here.”

What’s next?

McClellan said she loves what she does and loves the women she has helped over the years. She said she never judges them and tries to meet them where they are, which has resulted in her success stories.

“I get lots of Merry Christmases and Christmas cards and things from these ladies because I love them,” McClellan said. “And that's what I tell them, I don't know why sometimes I love you, but God said, ‘I'm supposed to love you.’”

McClellan and her board are currently in talks of opening a similar program but for men. She said there also isn’t a men's program in Bay County that focuses on aftercare after rehab for men and she wants to work to start one.

She said she knows this method works and has helped so many people, she just needs support to make her dreams of helping others that much bigger.

“When you see the success stories and you see the mamas that get their children back and you see all that, it makes it worth it,” McClellan said. “But we just, we need help.”

To donate to the Evers House or learn more about their nonprofit, visit their Facebook.