Pet of the Day: Bo

This content is written by Dr. Aubrie Smith, Veterinarian, Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. Tips for a safe holiday for loved ones and pets. Although dogs have less taste buds than humans, they will still seek out a sweet treat. There are a few reasons chocolate ingestion is bad for animals. First, chocolate contains theobromine (product of the cacao plant) and caffeine. Unfortunately, dogs are sensitive to both these components. Symptoms can include hyperactivity, increased heart rate, tremors, seizures, and even death if ingested at a very high dose. Chocolate also has a fair amount of fat within it. A sudden high fatty meal can cause acute inflammation within the pancreas called pancreatitis. This causes vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and in some cases it can be lethal. Spare your pet the stomach upset!

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO