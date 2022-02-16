ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Day: Bo

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBo is a super handsome, 3-year-old hound mix looking for a home!. Bo was rescued by the Great...

www.kctv5.com

KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Manly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a pit mix who loves to cuddle. Manly is super smart. He know commands and gets along well with other dogs. He would do well in a family with kids because he likes to play — but calms down if you tell him to. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Staten Island Advance

Pet-friendly plants: Non-toxic Valentine’s Day gift idea — instead of flowers — for pet lovers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For Valentine’s Day this year, give your loved one a plant instead of flowers. They last longer and the thought will be appreciated just the same. Unfortunately, certain plants can be toxic to pets when ingested, sometimes causing seizures, tremors, or worse. Even the most well-behaved animals may not be able to resist the temptation of taking a bite of a tantalizing leaf of a houseplant. Enter pet-friendly houseplants! Non-toxic and delivered for free.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Morganton News Herald

Valentine's Day safety for your pets: Flowers, chocolate can be toxic

Feb. 14 is Valentine's Day, and although the holiday celebrates love, it is also associated with exchanging cards, flowers and chocolates and candy. Unfortunately for those of us in the pet health field, Valentine's Day can also be a time of increased pet medical problems and increased visits to vet emergency hospitals.
PETS
WTRF- 7News

Give a shelter pet some kisses this Valentine’s Day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – This month the Jefferson County Animal Shelter is showering their pets with lovee, but they need the community’s help. The shelter is asking the public to send kisses by going over to their Facebook page and finding one of the posts and clicking the donate button. Every $10 gets the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMY NEWS2

Ask the Vet: Keeping your pets safe during Valentine's Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Between Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl, you're probably gathering with friends and family at some point during the weekend. The last thing you want is to be celebrating the holiday or watching the big game from the vet's office. Dr. Kelley Gebhardt from Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic joined 2 Wants to Know to explain what you should do to keep your pets healthy.
GREENSBORO, NC
Sentinel & Enterprise

Pet Talk: Have fun when celebrating Valentine’s Day with your pets

DEAR PET TALK: What is a good way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with my pet?. DEAR CRAZY ABOUT PETS: The items that may delight humans on this day: flowers and chocolate are definitely not on the list for pets. As for Valentine’s Day: think about what your pet’s day is like — do they have a set routine, as to walks, naps, feeding? You’ll want to keep that routine the same, but consider giving them some extra attention, or getting a new toy.
PETS
WTOP

Valentine’s Day dangers for pets

This content is written by Dr. Aubrie Smith, Veterinarian, Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. Tips for a safe holiday for loved ones and pets. Although dogs have less taste buds than humans, they will still seek out a sweet treat. There are a few reasons chocolate ingestion is bad for animals. First, chocolate contains theobromine (product of the cacao plant) and caffeine. Unfortunately, dogs are sensitive to both these components. Symptoms can include hyperactivity, increased heart rate, tremors, seizures, and even death if ingested at a very high dose. Chocolate also has a fair amount of fat within it. A sudden high fatty meal can cause acute inflammation within the pancreas called pancreatitis. This causes vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and in some cases it can be lethal. Spare your pet the stomach upset!
PETS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pet Tales: Free pet food distribution set for Valentine's Day

To help “spread the love” on Valentine’s Day, free dog food will be given away by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh at its North Side shelter from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The special “Hearts and Paws” event is scheduled “to make sure that no dog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News On 6

Pet Owners Celebrate Valentine's Day With Massive Dog Wedding In Peru

Peruvian four-legged friends tied the knot on Monday in a massive dog wedding in Lima during the Valentine's Day celebrations. Dressed in Andean-inspired clothing, Cynthia Ceballos' dogs were the winners of Lima's MatriCan - a play on Spanish words for "wedding" and "dog" - a local competition celebrating Valentine's Day by dressing dogs as if they were about to get married.
PETS
Current Publishing

New pet day care coming to Zionsville

A new business, Pampered Pooch Resort and Spa, will open March 1 in Zionsville at 10617 Zionsville Rd. “We are so excited to serve our community,” said Tricia Phillips, who co-owns the business with her husband, Doug. “We will offer day care, boarding, grooming and training. Also, we have an enclosed day care room specific to puppies aged 10 weeks to 6 months.”
ZIONSVILLE, IN
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Max, just in time for Valentine’s Day

Max wants to be your forever valentine. He is a sweet, gentle giant who enjoys scratches on his back. He enjoys attention and will always ask for more, and will reward you with kisses and cuddles. He’ll lay on your lap and loves to play with stuffed animals and squeaky toys. He also loves treats, and wouldn’t mind sharing your ice cream. He enjoys long walks. For more information, visit Pspca.org.
PETS
YourCentralValley.com

Valley Animal Center taking Valentine’s Day pet photos

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A popular holiday fundraiser returns to the Valley Animal Center this Valentine’s Day.  Valley Animal Center marketing manager Alisia Sanchez says, “We’re having our second annual Pooch Smooches and Kitty Kisses Photo Booth.  This is the second year that we’ve done it. It’s $15 for two digital photographs that we’ll send […]
FRESNO, CA
WATE

Adopt a shelter dog on Love Your Pet day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday is national Love Your Pet day and a local shelter has a furry friend who would love to spend the day with you. Meet Echo, a three-legged dog that has been at the Monroe County Animal Shelter since November. The shelter says, “Echo does...
MONROE COUNTY, TN

