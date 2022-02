You may not be aware of it, but it’s been possible to turn your old Windows or Mac computer into a Chromebook for quite some time already thanks to third-party businesses, with the best-known among them probably Neverware with its CloudReady Chromium OS fork. Google acquired this company back in 2020, and while CloudReady still exists, it was clear that the California company had bigger plans for it. Fast forward to today, and we’re finally ready to look at the spiritual successor to CloudReady. Google has just announced Chrome OS Flex, its own solution for turning any computer into a Chromebook for free.

