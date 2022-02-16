ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Digitization Will Continue To Accelerate These Five Healthcare Trends In 2022

By Morris Panner
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most significant healthcare trends are rarely a flash in the pan. Instead, healthcare innovation — with its significant risks, costs and regulations — can take years to come to fruition. The pandemic ushered in a new wave of innovation in the healthcare industry, accelerating the pace of several trends that...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

