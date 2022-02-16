Aveeno 18 fl oz Baby Wash & Shampoo w/ Moisturizing Lotion $7.89

Sometimes, things have to get worse before they can get better, like is the case when you start using a Retin-A. The prescription-only cream works much faster than its fellow vitamin A derivative, over-the-counter retinol, and typically comes with a few unpleasant side effects while your skin adjusts. "Retinoids can initially cause a process called retinization, which is redness, dryness, and flaking," says Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, dermatologist and founder of Entière Dermatology. To help keep your skin smooth and flake-free, you'll want to arm yourself with one of the the best moisturizers to use with a Retin-A cream, and some tips from Dr. Levin.
Comments / 0