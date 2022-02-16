ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Landowners needed to take 2022 survey

bctribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Land Trends program of the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, a part...

www.bctribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Community solar facility proposed in village of Minoa

VILLAGE OF MINOA – A proposal awaiting approval from Minoa’s municipal boards is aiming to place a small-scale community solar facility in the village. According to project manager Brian Madigan, the development headed by Renewable Properties would take up about 13 acres of land on a parcel 42 acres in size. This marks a reduction from the 20-acre buildout diagramed during the energy company’s Sept. 7 pitch to the Minoa Village Board.
MINOA, NY
Salina Post

KDA seeks input using agriculture workforce needs assessment survey

MANHATTAN — In an effort to help support growth in agriculture, the Kansas Department of Agriculture is calling on industry partners to help identify workforce needs among agricultural employers in the state by conducting the second Kansas Agriculture Workforce Needs Assessment Survey. The survey will help KDA better understand...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy