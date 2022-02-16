Landowners needed to take 2022 survey

VILLAGE OF MINOA – A proposal awaiting approval from Minoa’s municipal boards is aiming to place a small-scale community solar facility in the village. According to project manager Brian Madigan, the development headed by Renewable Properties would take up about 13 acres of land on a parcel 42 acres in size. This marks a reduction from the 20-acre buildout diagramed during the energy company’s Sept. 7 pitch to the Minoa Village Board.

MINOA, NY ・ 5 MINUTES AGO