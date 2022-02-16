Governor describes state’s state one last time | Steve Brawner

Gov. Asa Hutchinson opened his eighth and final regularly scheduled legislative session by describing past accomplishments, envisioning future transportation options, and no doubt hoping lawmakers go home soon.

Hutchinson looked back on his seven-year administration during his State of the State address Monday. That’s Arkansas’ version of the State of the Union, but much shorter and more endurable.

He spoke before the beginning of the fiscal session, which occurs every other even-numbered year. These are supposed to focus on budgetary matters. The governor’s proposed general revenue budget is $6 billion, which is almost $200 million more than this year’s budget. Lawmakers can discuss non-money matters, but it takes a two-thirds vote.

Hutchinson said he had hoped to be the “jobs governor.” He said the state’s unemployment rate of 3.1% is the lowest in the state’s history and that 81,000 more people are employed than when he took office. Under his watch, the state has signed 556 incentive agreements with companies. Those agreements have helped create 25,000 jobs.

The governor said Arkansas has enacted more than $1 billion in tax cuts, saved $1.2 billion in reserve funds, and passed the state’s largest-ever highway funding plan. State government has 2,000 fewer employees and has been streamlined from 42 departments to 15.

That surplus and the streamlined agencies, allowing a governor to finally hold a cabinet meeting around a table, are two of the best gifts Hutchinson could have left his successor, whoever she or he may be.

The governor, who made Arkansas a leader in computer science education, spent considerable time discussing his vision of Arkansas becoming a leader in future transportation modes.

He announced the creation of the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility to identify what legal barriers exist to electrification, autonomous vehicles, drone delivery and advanced air mobility. It will also consider what workforce training is needed.

The governor noted that Arkansas already has some momentum. Walmart is using autonomous vehicle technology here. Electric car maker Canoo recently announced it was moving its headquarters to northwest Arkansas. Standard Lithium is seeking to produce a key component of electric vehicle batteries from the Smackover brine region in southern Arkansas. The state is receiving $54 million in federal funds that will pay for part of its network of electric car charging stations. He said additional state funding may be needed.

The Council will issue its recommendations before the next governor’s first regular session next January. Hopefully, she or he will make this a priority. Transportation is changing, perhaps radically over the next couple of decades just as telecommunications has in the past couple. Arkansas can either be ahead of the game, or it can react.

For this fiscal session, the big new dollars will be spent on law enforcement and public safety. His budget includes a significant starting salary increase for state troopers. Also, each county and city certified law enforcement officer, along with many frontline officers, would receive a one-time $5,000 payment. One of the more interesting moments occurred when the governor described his support for building a 498-bed prison. When protestors in the gallery began chanting, “No new cages,” many legislators responded with a standing ovation to drown them out until they were escorted outside.

The governor is hoping legislators will similarly be united in their desire to keep the fiscal session short and focused on money matters, but some lawmakers have other ideas. Early efforts to enact an Arkansas version of Texas’ abortion law went nowhere on the session’s first day. That’s the one that bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected and is enforced by citizens suing the provider. Some Republicans don’t like that enforcement mechanism, and of course Democrats are opposed. Hutchinson would prefer lawmakers wait to see how the Supreme Court rules on a Mississippi abortion case. We’ll see how the rest of the session goes.

Legislators have made a point of reasserting their branch’s prerogatives the past few times they’ve come to Little Rock, largely in reaction to the emergency powers Hutchinson has exercised during the COVID pandemic.

This session, Hutchinson’s last, looks like it will be quieter. After a busy and sometimes contentious couple of years, lawmakers may be content to pass his $6 billion budget, go home, and prepare to deal with the next governor, whoever she or he may be.

Steve Brawner is a freelance journalist and syndicated columnist. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com or follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner .

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Governor describes state’s state one last time | Steve Brawner