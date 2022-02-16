ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

History Minute: Mifflin Gibbs

By Kenneth Bridges, Ph.D.
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIj7X_0eFzosVh00

Oftentimes, people get out of life what they put into it. For Mifflin Gibbs, that meant traveling the world looking for new opportunities and working hard to push himself ahead. While some details of his life have been lost, it is clear that Gibbs lived a remarkable life of adventure and public service.

Mifflin Wistar Gibbs was born a free man in 1823 in Philadelphia. His father was a respected minister. Tragically, his father died in 1831, leaving behind a wife and five children, and little money. At the age of eight, Gibbs went to work – first as a carriage driver for a local doctor and later apprenticing himself to a carpenter.

Gibbs was an ambitious young man with a sharp mind. Though he had little formal education, at the age of 16 he joined a prominent African American literary club known as the Philadelphia Library Co. There he was inspired by the city’s leading abolitionists to join the crusade to end slavery. He became active in the Underground Railroad, bringing slaves to freedom across the Maryland and Delaware border into free Pennsylvania. In 1849, abolitionist Frederick Douglass, easily one of the most famous men in the country at the time, invited Gibbs to join him on his speaking tour.

Shortly afterward, Gibbs joined the throngs of people headed to California during the Gold Rush. After the long journey across the continent, he soon started a dry goods business in San Francisco, which became very successful. In 1855, he started a newspaper, The Mirror of the Times, which was the first newspaper owned by an African American west of the Mississippi River.

Frustrated by the rising levels of racism in California, Gibbs and a group of African American prospectors left for Canada in 1858. They ultimately settled in Victoria on Vancouver Island. Canada at that time was still a part of the British Empire, and though Britain had introduced slavery to the American colonies in the years before independence, Britain had already moved on to abolish slavery.

Gibbs and his group found success in Canada, and Gibbs himself eventually became a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. He invested heavily in a new dry goods business and a successful coal mine in the area. In 1866, he was elected to the Victoria city council, becoming one of the first African Americans elected to any office in Canada.

Gibbs returned to the United States in 1870, encouraged by the post-Civil War political climate, briefly working at Oberlin College in Ohio before moving to South Carolina. There, he met Arkansas Legislator William H. Gray, who convinced him to move to Arkansas.

In 1871, Gibbs arrived in Little Rock. He soon became a popular figure in the city and rose quickly in city politics. Gibbs passed the bar exam the next year and formed his own law firm. Little Rock voters elected him as a municipal judge in 1873, making Gibbs one of the first African Americans elected as a judge in the United States. He stepped down from the position in 1875 and resumed his law practice and interest in investing in local real estate and businesses.

He received several presidential appointments in the ensuing years, including director of the federal lands office in Little Rock and as a public receiver. In 1897, President William McKinley appointed Gibbs as United States Consul to Madagascar, just as the African island kingdom was making the difficult transition to becoming a French colony. Gibbs served in this position for four years.

In 1901, he returned to Arkansas, and at the age of 78 embarked on yet another adventure as he served as president of Capital City Savings Bank, a bank designed to serve the African American community. He died quietly at his home in Little Rock in 1915 at the age of 92.

Kenneth Bridges, Ph.D., is a professor of history at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: History Minute: Mifflin Gibbs

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mifflin Wistar Gibbs
Person
William Mckinley
The Independent

Lauren Boebert challenger divides the internet with bizarre campaign advert

Republican Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has a habit of making headline-grabbing social media posts featuring controversial claims and gun-toting pictures.Now one of her Democratic challengers is hitting back just as hard – not fighting fire with fire, but with feces.Political newcomer Alex Walker, a self-proclaimed “queer engineering nerd”, launched his run against the outspoken right-winger this week with an equally controversial campaign ad.In the video, Colorado residents are bombarded with feces from the sky, streams of excrement covering everything from their faces to children’s teddy bears. Mr Walker, introducing himself, picks up one such stained, soaked stuffed toy and...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#South Arkansas#Politics#The Gold Rush
The Guardian

My life as an ER doctor during Covid: ‘People walk in, throw their garbage at you, and walk out’

When I walked into work last October, the ER was in its usual state of organized chaos, with EMTs lined up in the ambulance bay and patients already crowding the hallways. Not long after I sat down at my desk, I heard a commotion. I turned my head towards the noise and caught a glance of a youngish, medium-statured man. He was yelling obscenities and dragging his feet as security guards led him to the exit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

USA Freedom Convoy Runs Into Challenges

According to some reports, the first wave of three American Freedom Convoys heading to D.C. on Wednesday may be fizzling out. Trucking company owner and protest organizer Bob Bolus led a few dozen pickup trucks and cars with his big rig. However, Jalopnik reported that Bolus got lost en route to Washington and may head home to Pennsylvania.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
EDUCATION
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

1K+
Followers
567
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy