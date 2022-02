PHILADELPHIA — The coronavirus pandemic has done some strange things to hockey schedules the past couple years. Postponing games, rescheduling games, and limiting games. In particular, the 2020-21 schedule was a Groundhog’s Day of pucks, in which the Blues played the same seven teams over and over. In fact, because of postponements and rescheduling, they played one team — Arizona — seven times in a row.

