Devils Lake, ND

CHI St. Alexius Health Receives two New Panda Warmers

By Melanie Quinton
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 8 days ago

DEVILS LAKE - The OB department at CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake recently received two new Panda Warmers. This is a state-of-the-art warmer for babies following delivery. The functionality of a Panda Warmer is they are capability of obtaining weights, oxygen saturations, respiratory rate and heart rate. It has the capability of having moving parts to allow for more efficient treatment, like taking an X-Ray from the Panda unit itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5L2X_0eFzoLp400

The hospital now has three Panda Warmers in the OB unit. The investment by CommonSpirit for the two new Panda Warmers totaled around $39,000.

Tara Schroeder, RN, Patient Care Manager states, “In Devils Lake we deliver 280-300 babies per year, and this will help us have more efficient warmers for the safety and security of our newborn babies.”

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: CHI St. Alexius Health Receives two New Panda Warmers

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

