Monroe, LA

Five things to know about ULM softball, off to best start since 2006

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
 8 days ago
Last week marked the start of collegiate softball across the nation, which included an array of walk-off wins, shutout games and mercy-rule endings.

ULM softball kicked off the season hosting the "Best on the Bayou Classic" at the Ouachita Sportsplex.

Here are five things to know about Louisiana-Monroe softball.

1: Starting off the season 5-0

The Warhawks had a perfect opening weekend, outscoring their opponents 43-7 during the Best on the Bayou Classic. This marks the best start of the season since their 10-0 stretch in 2006.

Last season the Warhawks finished 17-32 and ninth in Sun Belt conference play.

The Warhawks will host Jackson State at the Softball Complex on Wednesday for the first home game of the season, first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

2: Molly Fichtner's fourth year as coach

Since ULM softball coach Molly Fichtner took over the program in 2018, it was been a rocky road. Over the past three seasons she has yet to finish over .500.

The year before she took over, the Warhawks finished the season 33-30. Entering her fourth year with the Warhawks, she has had the best start of her ULM tenure.

3: Three returning seniors

Kennedy Page, Adrianna Chavarria and Korie Kreps carry the seniority for the Warhawks, although with an extra year of eligibility there are no true seniors on the roster.

The Warhawks roster is powered by underclassmen. With 11 sophomores, Fichtner is choosing to see the good in the youth, bringing a new energy to the dugout and setting a foundation for the future.

"I think it's a great thing, to establish what we want to be and who we want to be," Fichtner said.

4: Two players averaging .500 at the plate

After opening weekend, Lourdes Bacon and Ashlan Ard are averaging .500 in the batters box. The pair are part of the group of four sophomores who transferred to Louisiana-Monroe.

Bacon, an outfielder from UTSA, wrapped up the weekend with eight hits, seven runs and two doubles. Ard, an infielder transfer from Troy, racked up four RBIs in four hits, including a triple. The transfers currently lead the Warhawks at the plate.

5: $1.5 million leadership facility

As fans drive past and walk into the stadium, the on-site construction sticks out. The project was just a thought in March of 2020 and is well on track to be completed by the fall of 2022.

The Stangier-Young Leadership Center is 6,000 square feet of multipurpose space including an indoor bullpen. Fichtner said the new facility is long overdue, with ULM using makeshift uniform closets and 40-year-old locker rooms.

"If you spend five minutes with any of our players, you're going to fall in love with them," Fichtner said. "It's easy to do anything you can for them."

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews.

