One of Pennsylvania’s most influential wineries is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey opened in February 2012 in a rural area of Dauphin County. It featured a two-story, glass-front tasting room with a wraparound porch that gave visitors a bird’s-eye view of the vineyard, framed by rolling hills and woods and a glimpse of Route 283 carrying traffic between Harrisburg and Lancaster. That property covers 40 acres.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO