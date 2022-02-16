Teen in custody, accused of bringing gun to Fort Worth charter school

A teenager was detained after he was caught with a gun at a Fort Worth charter school on Tuesday.

Police learned the 16-year-old boy brought a handgun into a classroom at Uplift Mighty Prep, a charter school in southeast Fort Worth.

When the child was confronted by a teacher, the student tried to run but was chased down by school staff, police said.

Police transported him to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center, but it's not clear what charges will be filed.

