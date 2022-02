LSU Basketball handled business last night, beating Georgia 84-65 in a game that was even more lopsided than the score would suggest. LSU was dominant in all facets of the game which was expected with Georgia coming into the game last in the SEC. It can be easy to overreact after a big win against a bad team, but there are a few things that can be taken away from LSU’s dominant win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO