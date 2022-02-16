ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson baseball slugger Caden Grice not ready to add pitching responsibilities

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PefJK_0eFzlmQM00

CLEMSON – At some point during this upcoming college baseball season, there will be a time when Clemson is ready to put Caden Grice on the mound.

Grice will make that call.

The All-American sophomore first baseman is considered by major league scouts to be among the best power-hitting prospects in the country. Some see him as a professional pitcher. There was speculation last fall that Grice would take his turn third in the batting order and third in the weekend rotation for the Tigers.

Pitching, however, is on hold.

Clemson (25-27, 16-20 ACC last season) opens 4 p.m. Friday with the start of a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium against Indiana.

“I’ve thought about it,” Grice said. “But as of right now, I’m just going to hit.”

Tigers baseball:Clemson's Will Taylor nearing return to baseball after football injury

Grice, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound left-hander from Riverside High School in Greer, hit .317 last year and led Clemson in home runs (15), RBI (53), slugging percentage (.618) and on-base percentage (.427). In ACC games, he hit .338 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI.

He didn’t pitch much, though, only 10 innings, and struck out 14 but walked six and allowed eight runs. He was limited during fall practice because of a back injury and a pitching hand that he hurt during summer ball in the Cape Cod League.

Clemson coach Monte Lee said Grice will know when and if he is ready to pitch.

“Caden and I have had a lot of conversations,” Lee said.

“Health is everything for the future,” Grice said. “He understands that it’s my decision whatever I want to do. He understands from a health perspective that if I focus on one, it’s probably going to keep me healthy. That’s going to keep me on the field.”

Grice will continue to keep his arm strong, though, in self-regulated bullpen sessions.

“I do my own work on the side,” he said. “I told (Lee) if it comes down to it, I’ll be ready regardless.”

As a high school senior being evaluated for the 2020 draft, Grice was already considered among the top prospects. Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com listed Grice as the No. 10 power hitter available. The other nine went pro. Seven were first-round picks, including No. 1 overall Spencer Torkelson (Arizona State) by the Detroit Tigers and No. 2 overall Heston Kjerstad (Arkansas) by the Baltimore Orioles.

“Caden is one of the best offensive players in the country and just happened to be a freshman last year,” Lee said. “We know that the big bull’s eye is going to be painted right on his back when he steps in against Indiana. … I want to take some of that pressure off his shoulders. I don’t want to put the bull’s eye on him, too.”

Sophomore right-hander Mack Anglin is expected to start for the opening series, which continues 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers have eight consecutive home games before a three-game matchup March 4-6 against South Carolina in three different parks, the finale at Clemson.

“He's always been an unbelievable talent. I mean he’s a rare talent,” Anglin said of Grice as a hitter and a pitcher. “So whichever one he decides to focus on, the sky’s the limit for the kid.”

Lee said he expects this season to provide new challenges for Grice

“Once you gain that freshman All-America status, your thought process as a player is a little bit different and it’s not always better,” Lee said. “... Once that pressure hits and all of the sudden you have this label put on you, sometimes in the second year those guys put a little bit more pressure on themselves than they did as true freshmen.

“I tell him, ‘Don’t try to do too much. Don’t try to play like an All-American.’”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden vow to alienate Putin as 'pariah' faces challenges

President Biden on Thursday vowed to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a pariah among the international community, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drawing wide condemnation for blowing up an international order meant to ensure peace in the wake of World War II. But that condemnation wasn’t universal. The...
POTUS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greer, SC
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

President Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer , multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. The news outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heston Kjerstad
Person
Monte Lee
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
Greenville News

Greenville News

1K+
Followers
741
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy