Police blotter 2-16-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Lukas M. Romsa, 29, of Albin for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession in pill form at 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and West Fifth Street.

Christopher A. Heron, 49, of Opal Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and East Sixth Avenue.

Wallina L. Green, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.

Amelia H. Garrido, 28, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Converse County at 9:55 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Pershing Boulevard and Snyder Avenue.

Jack L. Ybarra, 54, of Greeley, Colorado, for felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor failure to maintain lane, expired or improper registration and no proof of liability insurance at 11:46 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Converse Avenue.

Adrianna K. Munoz, 31, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), reckless driving, resisting arrest and headlight violation at 10:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.

Patricia M. Penaflor, 51, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Patton Avenue.

Trent B. Dean, 45, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Patton Avenue.

Megan K. Freeman, 28, of Madison Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 12:22 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Seymour Avenue and East Fifth Street.

Matthew M. Pruitt, 18, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and no driver's license at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Lummis Court; and by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office for felony aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and felony theft at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.

Christieona M. Williams, 24, of West 28th Street on a felony warrant for bond violation out of Broomfield, Colorado, at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Hugur Avenue.

Marissa M. Hunt, 19, of McCann Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and joyriding (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle) at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Walterschied Boulevard.

Michael L. Haight, 35, of Denver for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 1:56 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Windmill Road and East Pershing Boulevard.

Joey L. Stipe, 22, of Wapiti Trail for misdemeanor possession/use of meth at 1:13 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Kingham Drive and East 12th Street.

Alanna D. McCord, 21, of Dey Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:43 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Kingham Drive and East 12th Street.

Martin W. Chambers, 45, of West 17th Street for felony revocation from community corrections at 2:14 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.

Kevin D. Brown, 61, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 1 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.

Scott K. Jackson, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Platte County at 10:42 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Logan Avenue.

-n-

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Latasha M. Boyer-Gladden, 39, of Interstate 80 Service Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Monday at her residence.

Jose A. Martinez, 27, of Torrington on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Austin D. Baker III, 35, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support out of Campbell County at 1:03 p.m. Monday in the 12700 block of I-80 Service Road.

Caleb R. Rosenberger, 31, of Arvada, Colorado, on two felony counts of strangulation of a household member (with minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10 p.m. Sunday at the I-25 Service Road.

George E. Wederski, 39, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor city court order at 9:13 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.

Tayler L. Powers, 28, of 27th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Fort Collins, Colorado, at 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.

James E. Carrera, 32, of Foyer Avenue on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Montalto Drive and East Fox Farm Road.

Bill James, 45, of Wheatland on a warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.

Robert L. Webb, 30, of Burns on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:46 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

-n-

Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Michael J. Hammer, 49, of Madison, Wisconsin, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 5 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 361 on eastbound I-80.

Mykle J. Miller, 23, of Arapahoe on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Fremont County at 4:40 p.m. Saturday near exit 4 on I-25.

Marie A. Jaramillo, 39, of Riverton on a federal felony warrant for felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Carbon County at 4:34 p.m. Saturday near exit 4 on I-25.

Timothy J. Pearson, 34, of Chicago for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession with intent to deliver at 3:04 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.