Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne City Council members introduce bias crime ordinance

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

CHEYENNE – In the absence of a statewide law addressing bias crimes, one Cheyenne City Council member is spearheading an effort to pass a local ordinance that would tackle similar concerns.

Wyoming is one of just two states the U.S. Department of Justice says lacks a law that protects against certain crimes motivated by race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity and disability.

The ordinance proposed by council member Richard Johnson, which he’s calling an “equal rights ordinance” based on input from a resident, would cover all of these. It was introduced at Monday’s council meeting, and it will be heard next at Feb. 23’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

In part, the proposed ordinance says: “It shall be unlawful and an offense for any person to maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability” to assault or batter someone; damage, deface, steal or trespass upon a person’s property; or threaten “by word or act.”

It also would prohibit someone from “maliciously and with specific intent” inciting or creating imminent violence toward someone because of these characteristics, whether by telephone or an electronic message, or to distribute or allow the distribution of this type of message.

Violating these would be a misdemeanor on the first offense, and if convicted, an individual could be ordered to pay a fine of up to $750, serve a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Five of the other eight council members were listed as co-sponsors. Though Johnson said he doesn’t want to speak for them, he feels he likely has the support of the remaining three local lawmakers.

The ordinance also has the support of Mayor Patrick Collins. He said in an interview on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be surprised if all 10 members got to “yes” votes.

“I think it’s an important ordinance for Cheyenne – for Wyoming, honestly,” the mayor said. “I’ve lived in Cheyenne a very long time, and I know Cheyenne people are really good people, and they do the right thing.” But Collins said he understands people outside of Cheyenne may look at the state and see the 1998 death of Matthew Shepard, which spurred the passage of hate crime legislation across the U.S., or a more recent incident in which a local bar said it would stop selling a T-shirt bearing a homophobic slur .

Johnson, who represents Ward 3, wrote an opinion piece on the proposed ordinance that appeared last week in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle . In it, he wrote that it “is probably the most important ordinance I have ever brought forward.”

Free speech

Johnson is careful to say that the proposed rule doesn’t infringe on the right to free speech, “even if those words are derogatory in nature.”

“This ordinance would apply only if you act on those words,” he wrote.

Though his motivation to put forward an ordinance like this goes back years, Johnson said in a Tuesday interview that the inciting incident was the Legislature failing to support a bill that could have come forward in the 2022 session, which began Monday.

In September, two draft bills addressing bias motivated crimes, or hate crimes, failed votes that would have allowed them to be sponsored by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee.

And with recent conversations about discrimination within the community – specifically of Black airmen stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base and their families – the timing makes sense, Johnson said.

“This is not (protecting) any class over another,” Johnson said.

The specific language of the proposed ordinance came from the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Johnson favored it for its simplicity, and wrote that his “overall goal is to make sure that this ordinance applies to everyone with no bias.”

While some Cheyenne residents may feel this type of ordinance isn’t needed, Johnson wrote, they’re wrong. He said he has frequent conversations with constituents who experience this type of harassment and takes the concerns very seriously.

Business concerns

It’s also an economic development issue. Johnson said he’s heard from heads of companies who have had prospective employees turn down positions because of Wyoming’s lack of bias crime-specific legislation.

Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, has previously expressed a similar point of view while testifying before legislative committees.

Johnson encouraged Cheyenne residents to reach out to him with feedback at rjohnson@cheyennecity.org. For those who intend to speak, he requested that organized groups designate a spokesperson, and that individuals try to keep their comments within three to five minutes.

Since his opinion piece was published, Johnson said the feedback he’d received has been overwhelmingly positive.

He said he hopes the passage of this type of ordinance in Cheyenne will encourage the same in other larger cities across the state, which could increase the chances that the state’s Judiciary Committee could bring a bill forward in the larger legislative body.

