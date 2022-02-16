ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FOIA showdown

By courteneystuart
C-Ville Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelegate Rob Bell’s new FOIA law is designed to protect families of crime victims—but...

www.c-ville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Putin says he may recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW/PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he was considering a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists to be recognised as independent - a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send troops. read more. Separately, Moscow said...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foia
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy