Jamahal Hill has just one professional MMA defeat, but that one subpar performance has earned him plenty of doubters. The rising light heavyweight prospect intends to prove them wrong when he faces Johnny Walker on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. The battle of ranked contenders closes the curtain on the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Last June, the No. 12-ranked Hill saw his undefeated record go by the wayside when he was stopped by veteran Paul Craig in the first round. His momentum took a hit, but he followed it up with a 48-second knockout of Jimmy Crute in December.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO