STORRS — Its destiny isn’t in its own hands. The UConn men’s basketball team will need help from other teams if it is going to win the Big East regular-season title. Mathematically, it’s a long shot. But it remains one of several goals the Huskies are still shooting for this season, and there’s only one thing in their power that they can do about it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO