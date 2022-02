The Hawkeyes pick up their first quadrant one victory of the season as they defeated Ohio State inside Value City Arena. It's the first time this season that the Buckeyes have lost at home and it was one of the best all-around performances of the season for Iowa. Fran McCaffery's crew didn't shoot it well, but grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and only surrendered 41 points in the final 34 minutes of action.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO