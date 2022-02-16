ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawmakers want salary hikes for state workers but there’s a conundrum: $15 an hour or 5.38 percent?

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uc0ng_0eFzh7em00

As lawmakers craft the 2022-23 state budget, the House and Senate are pushing to boost pay for state employees, local school staffers and certain health care workers.

But the two chambers are far apart in getting the job done, and it’s not certain which avenue is better when it comes to doling out the pay raises.

As it stands now, the Florida House and Speaker Chris Sprowls wants to see a pay increase of 5.38 percent for the state workforce as inflation rises in Florida and elsewhere, according to budget documents. Meanwhile, the Florida Senate is pushing a minimum wage increase of $15 an hour for state workers and a broader pool of employees, an initiative led by Senate President Wilton Simpson.

With about three weeks to go before the end of legislative session, the chambers will have to negotiate a pay plan that would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Because the chambers have different approaches [to salary increases for state workers], this is one of the issues that would be worked out in the budget conference,” Katherine Betta, Senate spokeswoman, said in an email to the Florida Phoenix.

Keep in mind that Florida’s minimum wage is required by law to gradually increase to $15 an hour by 2026, part of a ballot initiative that Floridians approved in 2020.

But Simpson is pushing for that figure well before 2026 for government employees.

And there are distinct differences in the plans.

In the proposed Senate budget, for example, the governor’s salary for 2022-23 would be $134,181.

But under the proposed House plan using the 5.38 percent figure, the governor would earn $141,400.

The good news

No matter what, significant pay raises will be in the picture.

The Senate’s budget proposal includes an overall boost in the minimum wage for state employees to $15, plus a pool of other workers.

For instance, the Senate’s spending plan includes $15 an hour for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten instructional personnel, employees at nursing homes and workers at “local certified rape crisis centers.”

Kristen Knapp, a communications staffer with the Florida Health Care Association, representing Florida’s nursing homes and long-term care, told the Phoenix that the proposal would help with staffing shortages.

“We’ve had tremendous challenges with COVID in terms of our increased costs,” Knapp said. “We’ve got our staff experiencing burn out from just being in this pandemic for over two years. You know, we’ve got vacancies we need to fill, and the Senate’s proposal… gives us the ability to be competitive employers, to get our staff to a competitive wage.”

Meanwhile, advocates for higher wages praised efforts by the Senate to boost the minimum wage for state employees.

Average pay for state workers has been low compared to many others states, “ which leaves many people struggling to pay their bills each month,” Josh Weierbach, executive director of Florida Watch, said in an email to the Phoenix.

“It is long past time we gave these essential workers a raise and we hope that all legislators can come together and do what is right for the thousands of Floridians who provide vital services to our citizens each day.”

The House plan is about inflation

State Rep. Jay Trumbull, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, told reporters at the Capitol last week that “this 5.38 percent is across the board for all state employees,” adding that Florida still cannot “compete” with private sector jobs. He also made remarks about inflation, while blaming the Biden administration for the rising costs for goods and services.

“We’ve got rising inflation, the most we’ve seen in 40 years and it’s hurting people,” said Trumbull, a Republican representing part of Bay County in the Panhandle.

“From a small business owner like me, it costs me more every single day to run my business. And it’s not because of decisions I’ve made, it’s because of decisions that have been given to me from what is happening with the amount of cash that’s been infused in this economy.”

State Rep. Allison Tant, a Democrat, told the Phoenix in a phone interview that she’s not in favor of her chamber’s proposal concerning state workers but agrees with the Senate’s approach to increase the minimum wage for state workers and other school personnel to $15 an hour.

“I would like to see us adopt the Senate position. I am very much in favor for the Senate’s position,” said Tant, a Democrat representing part of Leon County, in the state capital.

Still, a union representing state workers is in support of salary increases for all state workers.

AFSCME Florida President Vice President Vicki Hall said in an email to the Phoenix:

“Our budget reflects the state’s priorities, so we are gratified that leaders in the House, Senate and the Governor agree that Florida’s public sector workers need significant pay increases. The implementation will be key, because we need an increased starting wage, preferably beyond what has been mandated.”

“AFSCME Florida will continue to advocate for fair across-the-board increases for the front-line workers who kept Florida open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the Department of Management Services’ Annual Workforce Report , Florida’s state employee workforce has grown over the years. In 2020, there were 166,509 positions. The largest group in government is the State Personnel System, which covers nearly 100,000 positions.

Constitutional conflict?

As for school employees, the Senate proposal calls for raises to apply to support staff in local school districts, by Oct. 1, 2022.

By that date, each district superintendent must “submit an attestation to the Department of Education subject to the penalty of perjury…which includes a statement that every school district employee’s hourly rate is at least $15.00 per hour.”

However, it’s unclear if this provision would be in conflict with the Florida Constitution, which says  local school boards “shall operate, control and supervise all free public schools within the school district.”

That authority has been the centerpiece of recent legal challenges between local boards and the state’s executive branch.

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar told the Phoenix that “it’s okay to set some boundaries and expectations. And that’s really what the Senate is doing here.

He continued: “They’re saying ‘we’re going to give you the money, and of the money we are going to give you there is an expectation that you get everyone to at least $15 dollars an hour.’”

It’s not clear what would happen if a school board declines to provide their employees $15 an hour.

Spar says that districts still have to negotiate with unions and “we support moving to $15 dollars an hour, especially when the funding is going to be provided.”

The Florida Department of Education reports the average salary of support staff, but does not report the hourly wage of each position, so it’s not clear how many workers would be impacted by the $15 plan.

In Miami-Dade County in South Florida, bus drivers already get $15.46 an hour, according to Rachel Rodriguez, with the district’s transportation department. Miami-Dade bus drivers are guaranteed seven hours of work. But like many other school districts dealing with bus driver shortages, drivers are picking up extra shifts.

But in Osceola, another Central Florida school district, bus drivers start at $12.45 an hour, according to Randy Wheeler, with the transportation department for the district.

Lare Allen, president of the Osceola County Education Association, told the Phoenix that pay hikes  would help recruit and retain bus drivers, cafeteria workers, paraprofessionals, technical support staff and other positions needed in schools that are not classroom teachers.

“It’s sort of like building a football team but you decide to leave out two or three players,” Allen said. “It’s not going to work.”

The post Lawmakers want salary hikes for state workers but there’s a conundrum: $15 an hour or 5.38 percent? appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Florida Phoenix

FL TaxWatch calls for restoration of Ocklawaha River ecosystem

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An environmental mistake that killed a river and drowned at least 20 natural freshwater springs in north-central Florida should be undone by Florida lawmakers, government watchdog Florida TaxWatch reported Tuesday in an analysis of the long-dammed Ocklawaha River. The report – titled “A River (No Longer) Runs Through It” — says legislators should breach the […] The post FL TaxWatch calls for restoration of Ocklawaha River ecosystem appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Amid fear and censorship, FL school districts are pulling books off shelves in public schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Central Florida, in a county named Polk, the “The Kite Runner,” a bestseller, is in quarantine. In Flagler County, in Northeast Florida, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” has been pulled from school library shelves. And in Hillsborough County in the Tampa Bay area, “The Bluest Eye” was challenged by a parent who felt the novel’s […] The post Amid fear and censorship, FL school districts are pulling books off shelves in public schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Two election supervisors at federal trial doubt new law will interfere with general election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two county supervisors of elections, under questioning by attorneys for the state and the GOP, testified Monday that they don’t expect Florida’s new voting restrictions to materially change the way they administer elections. Christina White, supervisor for heavily populated Miami-Dade County, said she plans to place ballot drop boxes for the November general election at […] The post Two election supervisors at federal trial doubt new law will interfere with general election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

How do lawmakers get local pet projects in the state budget? It isn’t easy or always transparent

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When lawmakers came to the Capitol in January for the 2022 legislative session, their annual wish list was ballooning with billions of dollars for pet projects that, if approved, could be a goldmine for local constituents. Legislators hoped to slip in as many local projects as possible in the overall 2022-23 state budget for Florida. […] The post How do lawmakers get local pet projects in the state budget? It isn’t easy or always transparent appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. House members wrestled Tuesday with how to address a spike in travelers trying to bring firearms through airport screening points in carry-on bags. During 2021, Transportation Security Administration officers detected 5,972 firearms at checkpoints, 86 percent of which were loaded. That number was up from the previous record of 4,432 discovered in 2019. The […] The post U.S. House panel debates record number of guns found at airport checkpoints appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist leads Dems in Mason-Dixon poll, but DeSantis’ position looks strong

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Charlie Crist leads in a Mason-Dixon Florida poll of Democrats contending in the party primary to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall, but the survey suggests the governor enjoys substantial advantages over any of the Democrats in contention. In a survey of Democratic primary voters, U.S. Rep. Crist, a former Republican governor, drew 44 […] The post Charlie Crist leads Dems in Mason-Dixon poll, but DeSantis’ position looks strong appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 16,000 student borrowers would receive millions in loan repayments, after the department found that four private for-profit institutions made misleading claims about their job placement rates. “The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and […] The post Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
COLLEGES
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate clears short-term funding bill after sidestepping ‘crack pipe’ concerns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday sent the president a three-week government funding bill that gives negotiators more time to reach agreement on a full-year spending package — avoiding a potential shutdown just one day away. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told States Newsroom that negotiators can wrap up […] The post U.S. Senate clears short-term funding bill after sidestepping ‘crack pipe’ concerns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

