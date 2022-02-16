ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avison Young: N.J. industrial sector vacancy achieves 20-year low

By ROI-NJ Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite steady leasing activity, the industrial sector did not reach pre-COVID levels in the fourth quarter due to lack of supply. That’s according to Avison Young‘s newly released fourth quarter 2021 Industrial Insights Report for New Jersey, which revealed that underlying market fundamentals remained strong. Absorption in...

