Beth Doyle (bdoyle@wickedlocal.com), Maryclare Himmel (Special to Marshfield Mariner) Set on an acre-plus lot in Marshfield’s desirable Ferry Hill neighborhood, this stunning custom home boasts commanding water vistas that encompass the South River, the English Salt Marsh and the Atlantic Ocean stretching to the horizon. The home’s location and distinctive design join together to offer a quintessential coastal living experience, bringing the outdoors inside via a variety of windows which, in nearly every room, offer spellbinding water views. At the rear, the rooms on the first floor open to a wide deck while the rooms on the lower level open to a covered porch and a large, level patio set above a rolling lawn that sweeps down to private water access.

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO